HiBid.com Posts Record Sales Totals, with Over $30.4M Sold Last Week; Electronics, Rare Coins & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $30.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In the process, HiBid notched a pair of records, with 233 single-day sales and nearly 650,000 lots posted to the site. In total, HiBid hosted 957 auctions from May 25th through the 29th. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 815,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on more than 310,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 1.36 million bids per day.

May 25th-29th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $30,411,676 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $40,685,867 (USD)

Lots sold: 310,556

Online-only auctions: 874

Webcast auctions: 83

Average bidders per day: 815,000

Average bids per day: 1.36 million

Currently Featured Auctions

What follows is a sampling of current Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including rare coins, electronics, home repair and remodeling goods, and a variety of cookware and other items from the French Quarter in New Orleans:

East Texas Rare Coin Estate Auction

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

Dates: May 27th-June 6th, 2020

Lots: 522

NOLA French Quarter Auction

Seller: East Texas Recycle Asylum

Dates: May 31st-June 7th, 2020

Lots: 240

Home Remodel/Repair & Electronics Auction

Seller: Outback Equipment Company

Lots: 230

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

