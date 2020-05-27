HiBid.com Reports 1.37 Million Bids Per Day Last Week; Fine Jewelry, Coins, Collectibles, Knives, Furnishings & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions
May 27, 2020, 11:00 ET
OCALA, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $27.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions, with a record of nearly 650,000 lots posted on the site. In total, HiBid hosted 827 auctions from March 18th through the 22nd. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 811,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on more than 276,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 1.37 million bids per day.
March 18th-22nd HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $27,602,913 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $37,830,213 (USD)
Lots sold: 276,118
Online-only auctions: 768
Webcast auctions: 59
Average bidders per day: 811,000
Average bids per day: 1.37 million
Currently Featured Auctions
What follows is a sampling of current Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including fine jewelry, coins and other collectibles, knives, furniture, exercise equipment:
Jewelry Wholesaler Auction
Seller: Windsor Auctions Live
Date: May 1st-31st, 2020
Lots: 259
View Auction Items
Fine Jewelry, Knives, Coins & Collectibles Auction
Seller: Aiken Vintage Auctions
Date: May 20th-26th, 2020
Lots: 132
View Auction Items
Furniture, Exercise Equipment & Toy Auction
Seller: River City Furniture Auction
Date: May 23rd-27th, 2020
Lots: 133
View Auction Items
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
