HiBid.com Reports 1.37 Million Bids Per Day Last Week; Fine Jewelry, Coins, Collectibles, Knives, Furnishings & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $27.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions, with a record of nearly 650,000 lots posted on the site. In total, HiBid hosted 827 auctions from March 18th through the 22nd. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 811,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on more than 276,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 1.37 million bids per day.

March 18th-22nd HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $27,602,913 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $37,830,213 (USD)

Lots sold: 276,118

Online-only auctions: 768

Webcast auctions: 59

Average bidders per day: 811,000

Average bids per day: 1.37 million

Currently Featured Auctions

What follows is a sampling of current Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including fine jewelry, coins and other collectibles, knives, furniture, exercise equipment:

Jewelry Wholesaler Auction

Seller: Windsor Auctions Live

Date: May 1st-31st, 2020

Lots: 259

View Auction Items

Fine Jewelry, Knives, Coins & Collectibles Auction

Seller: Aiken Vintage Auctions

Date: May 20th-26th, 2020

Lots: 132

View Auction Items

Furniture, Exercise Equipment & Toy Auction

Seller: River City Furniture Auction

Date: May 23rd-27th, 2020

Lots: 133

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

352-414-1947

[email protected]

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex