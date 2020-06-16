HiBid.com Reports Record Auction Total and Over $32M in Assets Sold Last Week; Coins, Restaurant Equipment & More for Sale in Current Auctions

OCALA, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com recorded an all-time high of 2,324 biddable auctions in a single day last week, with over 600,000 lots for sale on the site. In total for the week running from June 8th through the 14th, HiBid facilitated the sale of over $32.3 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods. HiBid hosted 909 auctions in all, with an average of approximately 740,000 bidders per day placing bids on nearly 313,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 1.23 million bids per day.

June 8th-14th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $32,336,365 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $49,781,654 (USD)

Lots sold: 312,985

Online-only auctions: 829

Webcast auctions: 80

Average bidders per day: 740,000

Average bids per day: 1.23 million

Currently Featured Auctions

What follows is a sampling of current Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on coins, restaurant equipment, office furniture, industrial supplies and a wide range of other items:

Mississippi Rare Coin Estate Sale

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

Dates: June 12th-20th, 2020

Lots: 522

View Auction Items

Restaurant Equipment Liquidation Auction

Seller: Dynamic Auction Group

Dates: June 3rd-17th, 2020

Lots: 301

View Auction Items

Warehouse Liquidation Auction

Seller: Compass Auctions & Real Estate

Dates: June 15th-22nd, 2020

Lots: 227

View Auction Items

