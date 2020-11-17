HiBid.com Sees Continued High Sales with Over $36M Sold Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Coins, Jewelry, Cars, Utility Vehicles, Appliances, and More

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com continues to experience increased traffic, with more than $36.2 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets sold through the site last week. 1,109 auctions were held through the site from November 9th through the 15th, with 885,000 bidders submitting 1.46 million bids per day, on average. Nearly 400,000 lots were sold throughout the week.

HiBid also announces the introduction of premium spots for category-based featured auctions every Monday. Featured auctions are displayed on category searches on HiBid.com, and on their respective HiBid portal sites (such as Coins.HiBid.com and Jewelry.HiBid.com). Category-based featured auction spots can be found after the state portal featured auctions at Featured.HiBid.com. Bidding for featured auctions remains open until 1:00 p.m. EST on Mondays.

November 9th-15th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $36,218,428 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $62,237,508 (USD)

Lots sold: 398,980

Online-only auctions: 1,002

Webcast auctions: 107

Average bidders per day: 885,000

Average bids per day: 1.46 million

Current Auctions

The information below highlights just a few of the auctions currently listed on HiBid.com. Buyers can bid on a variety of items, including fine jewelry, coins, cars, utility vehicles, appliances, and more in these and many other auctions.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com , Equipmentfacts , and numerous industry-focused brands.

