HiBid.com Sees Record Number of Bidders, Lots, and Auctions Last Week, Plus $28.9M in Sales; Antiques, Farm Equipment, and More Up for Sale Now

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com reports that nearly $29 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets were sold in last week's auctions. The online platform held a total of 1,062 auctions from October 12th through the 18th. With an average of 808,000 bidders submitting 1.32 million bids per day, auctioneers sold more than 367,000 lots over the course of the week.

HiBid also set several records last week. On Friday, the online auction platform experienced its highest number of auction lots for sale (736,000), biddable auctions (2,693), and total auctions (3,020). On Saturday, HiBid set another record, this one for the most bidders from its many portals (127,000 bidders placing 209,000 bids), while total bidders from all HiBid auction sites reached 881,000. HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

October 12th-18th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $28,944,470 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $47,275,857 (USD)

Lots sold: 367,457

Online-only auctions: 971

Webcast auctions: 91

Average bidders per day: 808,000

Average bids per day: 1.32 million

