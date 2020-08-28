HiBid’s Industrial.HiBid.com Portal Is Dedicated to Tools, Building Materials and Other Industrial Items

Industrial.HiBid.com features all of the same search tools available on HiBid.com, including links to browse all auctions, view Hot Auctions and Hot Lots, find auctions located nearby, and browse specific auction houses. The portal site, however, keeps all of those links and search results focused on industrial goods.

Bidders will find a huge variety of assets up for auction on Industrial.HiBid.com, such as work benches, wood and metalworking tools, machine parts, wiring, hoists, industrial dolly carts, and miscellaneous shop supplies. To illustrate the range of items available on the site, recent auction lots include a 30-drawer work bench, a 30- by 80- by 15-foot storage building, a set of culverts, hydraulic hand pumps, large collections of assorted hand tools and lumber, and a dismantled 200-foot radio tower.

Ready To Buy?

To locate an auction near you, visit Industrial.HiBid.com and click the auction map. Selecting an auction site marker provides you with general information about the auction and a link to view all of the available lots for sale. When you're ready to bid, select an auction and click Register To Bid to get started.

Ready To Sell?

Stay Informed

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.

