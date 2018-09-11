HiBoost Wins 2018 CE Pro Best Award

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBoost is proud to have won one of the most prestigious awards within the industry, the CE Pro Best Award. HiBoost's upcoming product, the Home 10K Plus Cell Phone Signal Booster, took home the top prize in the Household Enhancements/Accessories category. Making it the only cell phone signal booster to win a CE Pro Best Award this year. HiBoost is honored to have been named as a winner alongside other innovative and top brands such as Samsung, Sonnen, and DISH Network.

The judges rendered their verdicts based on a variety of factors including; innovation, functionality, competitive advantages, and benefits to installers. All of which the Home 10K Plus excelled in. The HiBoost Home 10K Plus is the first cell phone signal booster to include a powerful internal antenna built into the booster module reducing the amount of installation required by a third. This can also be changed as there are also additional antenna ports installed into the bottom of the booster to allow for users to customize their antenna layout and ending signal solution. The Home 10K Plus also supports the new Smart Link functionality by HiBoost allowing for users and installers to remotely monitor and troubleshoot their signal booster using the Signal Supervisor app. This allows for installation and vendor partners of HiBoost to offer these remote monitoring services to their customers and create a recurring revenue stream. All these factors played a key role in the HiBoost Home 10K Plus winning one of the top prizes at the CEDIA Tradeshow this year.

Want to get your hands on a HiBoost Home 10K Plus? Well unfortunately you'll have to wait for its release in October of 2018, but from there you'll be able to find it on our website or through our many partners.

If you install or sell cell phone signal boosters and want to add HiBoost to your product line give us a call at 972-870-5666 or fill out an application and a HiBoost representative will be with you shortly.

