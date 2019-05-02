Hickory Sticks BBQ & Catering is Bringing Texas-Style Smoked BBQ to the Tri-State Area

CHESTER, N.J., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hickory Sticks BBQ & Catering has opened a new location, offering Texas-style smoked BBQ catering for corporate and private events, weddings and all-occasion parties. The company has packages available for full-service catering, a la carte, and customized orders. They feature brisket, pork, chicken and ribs with homemade cornbread, as well as a wide selection of sides like three cheese mac and cheese and BBQ baked beans. They also have desserts like brown butter cake with bourbon pecan sauce.

Hickory Sticks BBQ & Catering

"We are pleased to announce the launch of Hickory Sticks BBQ in New Jersey," says Ken Torchia, CEO of Hickory Sticks BBQ & Catering.

Hickory Sticks BBQ is smoked over hickory wood. Originating in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the company developed the Hickory Sticks brand over many years in the restaurant and catering business. They won first place in the Seminole Casino Blues, Brews & BBQ and Best BBQ winner at the Broward & Palm Beach New Times.

President of Hickory Sticks BBQ & Catering Frank Maschio says, "We are excited to bring Texas-style BBQ to the tri-state area. We are also looking forward to serving Pennsylvania. As our slogan says, 'We Bring the 'Cue to You.'"

Hickory Sticks BBQ & Catering will also offer the option to have the Hickory Sticks Smoker at big events for an added charge. For those looking to check out the company, they will be at the Beer BBQ Bacon Showdown on May 18 in Morristown, New Jersey. Attendance at additional festivals this spring and summer is also planned.

For more information and to see the full menu and catering packages, visit HickorySticksBBQ.com.

About Hickory Sticks BBQ & Catering

Hickory Sticks BBQ & Catering is based in Chester, New Jersey, and is a premier catering company for corporate events, weddings and all occasion parties. The company's BBQ is smoked over hickory wood. For more information, visit HickorySticksBBQ.com.

