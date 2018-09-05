Hickory Tavern Introduces New Brunch Menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hickory Tavern is taking weekends up a notch with the addition of their new, mouthwatering brunch spread. The neighborhood gathering spot, known for its lively atmosphere for game days, happy hours, nights out with family and friends and curated special events, is now adding sizzle to Saturdays and Sundays by serving up a heightened brunch experience.

The new brunch menu offers a variety of dishes that will please the pickiest palette. New items include:

Baked Omelet - Filled with sautéed peppers, onion, tomato and goat cheese, topped with bacon crumble, finished with sour cream

Tower of Blueberry Pancakes - Sweet blueberry pancakes served with maple syrup topped with a dollop of whipped cream

Avocado Toast - Fresh avocado, tomato salsa piled on toasted sourdough topped with a drizzle of balsamic reduction

Chicken Wafflewich - Belgian waffle topped with hand-breaded chicken

Banana and Walnut French Toast Squares - Candied banana and walnuts over homemade french toast bites

Each entrée comes with a side of crispy bacon. A gluten-free friendly menu is available upon request. Hickory Tavern also offers a signature craft cocktail list that includes $15 Jumbo Mimosa Carafes.

"The addition of brunch offerings to our already extensive menu is an exciting change for Hickory Tavern," said Hickory Tavern President and Chief Operating Officer, Paul Baldasaro. "The increased demand for brunch in Charlotte was indicative of the growing desire across all locations to make brunch more than a meal. People want a full brunch experience."

Brunch lovers can plan to visit Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to experience Hickory Tavern's craveable, guest-first mission alongside the new brunch offerings.

About Hickory Tavern:



Established in 1997, Hickory Tavern is a neighborhood social gathering spot perfect for lunch, happy hour, late night, parties, game day and special events. Hickory Tavern's purpose is to create craveable experiences for guests and we do that by serving great food, cold beer and sharing our passion for sports, entertainment and good times! Hickory Tavern has 27 locations serving 16 communities across the southeastern United States. Visit https://www.thehickorytavern.com for details on their specials, promotions and events. Connect with Hickory Tavern on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

