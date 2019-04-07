Hickory Tavern to Launch Newest Location in Morrisville with Plans to Hire up to 100 People

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte-based Hickory Tavern will open their 28th store company-wide in late May at 3201 Village Market Place in Morrisville. In preparation for their opening, Hickory Tavern will be interviewing for hosts, servers, bartenders, line cooks and more throughout the month of April.

"We're excited to be joining the neighborhood later this spring and bringing approximately 100 new jobs to the region," said Mark Kawasmi, the General Manager of the Morrisville location. "We're looking to hire fun, caring and driven team members with a hospitality mindset to join our Hickory Tavern family. Our team members have always delivered a superior guest experience and we're looking forward to continuing that trend here in Morrisville."

Hickory Tavern began interviewing potential team members on April 1 with plans to hire up to 100 people for the Morrisville location. Requirements to apply to be a team member include one year of full-service restaurant experience, a hospitality mindset and someone who is driven and enjoys working with others. Hickory Tavern offers competitive wages and health and vision insurance to those that qualify.

Known for its large selection of burgers and extensive amount of televisions, Hickory Tavern is perfect for family and friends to gather for lunch or dinner or to simply grab a beer with friends and watch a game. The newest location will feature the signature bar and patio space, with plans to offer live entertainment in the future. This will be the third Hickory Tavern to join the region.

To apply to work at Hickory Tavern Morrisville, apply on-site at 3201 Village Market Place six days a week or apply on Facebook . To view more details, please click here .

About Hickory Tavern:

Established in 1997, Hickory Tavern is a neighborhood social gathering spot perfect for lunch, happy hour, late night, parties, game day and other special events. Hickory Tavern's purpose is to create craveable experiences for our guests and we do that by serving great food, cold beer and sharing our passion for sports, entertainment and good times! Hickory Tavern has 27 locations serving 16 communities across the southeastern United States. To learn more please visit https://www.thehickorytavern.com for up-to-date details on their specials, promotions and events, connect with Hickory Tavern on Facebook , Instagram and Twitte r.

