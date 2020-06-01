Hico Health Launches COVID-19 Response Plan For African Americans

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hico Health, a Black-owned, woman-owned telehealth company focusing on type 2 diabetes in African-American communities, has launched a nationwide campaign to reduce diabetes related risk factors contributing to COVID-19 deaths.

The program dubbed "Adopt-A-Church, Empower Ourselves" matches donors looking to make an impact during this pandemic and churches who want to create a health program using the healthcare technology of Hico Health. By adopting a church, donors will empower churches and their members with health literacy education, nutritional instruction and healthy-habit adoption for years to come.

"Unfortunately, many of the comorbidities that have been afflicting Black communities for decades, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, have been shown to increase adverse outcomes for COVID-19 patients", stated Dacia Bryant, Founder and Chief Health Officer of Hico Health. "Our culturally relatable health engagement platform is used by churches, non-profits, researchers, flexible benefit plans and diabetes management practitioners to reach and connect with patients who have been traditionally overlooked and underserved."

About The Founder

Dacia Bryant, a pharmacist and a Certified Diabetes Care & Education Specialist™, is a '2019 Innovator of the Year' award recipient. Mrs. Bryant also serves as an Advisor for the American Diabetes Association's DSMES Interest Group and is the Assistant Director of Outpatient Care at the largest public hospital system in America serving Brooklyn, NY.

About Hico Health

Hico Health is a telehealth company that provides evidence-based health literacy education and behavioral change programming to African-American populations living with type 2 diabetes through their proprietary smartphone Hico Health App.

