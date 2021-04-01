Hicuity Health Extends System-Wide Tele-ICU Partnership with Appalachian Regional Healthcare

ST. LOUIS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, has announced the extension of its longstanding relationship with Appalachian Regional Healthcare with the launch of its comprehensive tele-ICU care services at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center (Prestonsburg, KY). The facility is the 13th facility in the Appalachian Regional Healthcare system to implement Hicuity Health's technology-enabled care services to support the hospital's bedside team with 24 x 7 x 365 intensivist-led critical care and ensure system-wide consistency of care.

"Appalachian Regional Healthcare is excited to extend its Hicuity Health tele-ICU partnership to Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center. One of our system's goals in undertaking tele-ICU care two years ago was to ensure consistent delivery of critical care across the system. With this implementation, our newest hospital will now enjoy those benefits," said Maria Braman, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Appalachian Regional Healthcare. "Working alongside Hicuity Health and leveraging their extensive clinical expertise has enabled our hospitals to consistently reduce mortality rates and improve clinical outcomes for our acutely ill patients."

Hicuity Health and Appalachian Regional Healthcare initially partnered in 2019 on a system-wide implementation of tele-ICU across 12 ARH facilities. When Highlands merged with ARH following this implementation, plans were initiated to build on ARH's trusted relationship with Hicuity Health. Leveraging the advanced critical care capabilities afforded by a tele-ICU services model, the hospital's care teams will now be supported with around-the-clock Hicuity Health critical care support to improve patient outcomes.

"Hicuity Health is honored to further expand our partnership with Appalachian Regional Healthcare to arm the bedside care team at Highland ARH Regional Medical Center with clinical support on a 24 x 7 basis," said Lou Silverman, CEO, Hicuity Health. "Our system-wide collaboration with Appalachian Regional Healthcare is a prime illustration of how our scalable and customized tele-ICU programs can help healthcare systems achieve their system-wide critical care goals."

Hicuity Health is currently contracted to serve more than 100 hospitals in 27 states. In 2020, Hicuity Health's team of U.S. board-certified providers and other clinicians conducted 1.2 million patient interactions while caring for more than 110,000 patients.

About Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system operating 13 hospitals in Barbourville, Hazard, Harlan, Hyden, Martin, McDowell, Middlesboro, Prestonsburg, West Liberty, Whitesburg and South Williamson in Kentucky and Beckley and Hinton in West Virginia, as well as multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, home medical equipment stores and retail pharmacies. ARH employs around 6,000 people with an annual payroll and benefits of $330 million generated into our local economies. ARH also has a network of more than 600 active and courtesy medical staff members. ARH is the largest provider of care and single largest employer in southeastern Kentucky and the third largest private employer in southern West Virginia, and is consistently recognized for its medical excellence. To learn more about us, visit: www.arh.org

About Hicuity Health

For more than 15 years, Hicuity Health (the new name for Advanced ICU Care) has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with an expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient cardiac telemetry, and wearable smart device monitoring, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 9 clinical care centers that serve our more than 100 hospital partners located in 27 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 100,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals. To learn more about us, visit: www.HicuityHealth.com.

