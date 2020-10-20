Hidden Dangers of the Commercial Pet Food Industry Revealed in Forthcoming Book to be Published December 1st

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest processed food industries in the U.S. gets a comprehensive and hard hitting look in BIG KIBBLE: Hidden Dangers of the Commercial Pet Food Industry and How to Do Better by Our Dogs, by two leaders of the fresh, whole food movement for pets, Shawn Buckley and Dr. Oscar E. Chavez. Set to be published Dec. 1st by St. Martin's Press, the book offers an inside look at the shocking lack of regulation within the pet food industry, and how readers can dramatically improve the quality of their dogs' lives through diet.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Martin's Press)

The commercial pet food industry—Big Kibble—is big business: $75 billion globally. A handful of multinational corporations dominate the industry and own just about every major dog food brand. This comes as a surprise to most people, but even more shocking is how lax the regulations are around these products. The guidelines—or lack thereof—for pet food production are set by a private, non-profit organization that is heavily influenced by the corporations that sell it, allowing them to include ever-cheaper ingredients, and create ever-larger earnings. Therefore, legal ingredients that could be in kibble include poultry feces, saw dust, expired food, and diseased meat, among other horrors. Many veterinarians still don't know that kibble is not the best food for dogs, because Big Kibble invests substantially in marketing to veterinarians, education and research. So far, these corporations have been able to get away with it—until now.

BIG KIBBLE has received early praise from celebrities and prominent veterinary and medical professionals. Actress Kristin Davis says, "BIG KIBBLE is a must read for anyone who loves their pup..." Actress Amanda Seyfried says, "If like me you believe that your pets are members of the family you have to read BIG KIBBLE." Of Buckley and Chavez, actress Kristen Bell says, "I'm so happy they now have a book to help spread awareness and information on how to improve animals' lives."



In 2010 Buckley and Chavez started JustFoodForDogs, the pioneering company offering fresh, whole food for pets, made with only human-edible meats and produce. In BIG KIBBLE, they reveal that abandoning the junk that's in kibble or cans can dramatically improve a dog's health, behavior and happiness.

For more information, visit www.bigkibble.com

BIG KIBBLE: The Hidden Dangers of the Commercial Pet Food Industry and How to Do Better By Our Dogs

By Shawn Buckley and Dr. Oscar Chavez, with Wendy Paris

St. Martin's Press

Publication Date: December 1, 2020

ISBN:

9781250260055; Hardcover; $27.99

9781250260062; e-book; $14.99

Audiobook Published by Dreamscape Media

9781662043772; Audio CD; $49.99

9781662046551; Digital Audio; $24.99

SOURCE St. Martin's Press