Hidden Job Market Expert Rainer Morita Releases Complementary Job Interview Book for Best Seller 'The Morita Method'

DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A complementary book based on "The Morita Method" is now available to help executives in any industry win job interviews. "Peak Performance Interviewing for Executives" by Rainer Morita — an international job search coach and hidden job market expert for over 15 years — is effective for executives, including private equity professionals, interim managers and entrepreneurs, and proven to work despite cut-throat competition at companies like Google, Amazon Web Services, Dropbox, Intel, Oracle, SAP, Cisco, IBM, Broadcom, GrubHub, Anderson Marshal, Alix Partners, Heinz Corporation, United Technologies, BMW, Credit Suisse, Nestle, and Novartis just to name a few. Morita emphasizes: "It is not the candidate with the best background but with the best job search strategy and best interview performance who gets the job."

Rainer Morita

Morita says that "Most people use old school interviewing and fail. 'Peak Performance Interviewing' is new school interviewing that leads to peak performance in interviews, must-hire status and ultimately job offers."

"I was given a chance to partner with one CEO candidate for Peak Performance Interviewing because he got a second chance to interview for a CEO position after a rejection in the first round. The candidate convinced the company owners with an impeccable interview performance. They were indeed surprised to see the same candidate perform in a much better way."

Morita has coached more than 5,000 executives worldwide to find their perfect job. Now, he is bringing his expertise directly to readers across the globe. His new book "The Morita Method" is helping high-end executives and entrepreneurs market themselves and find the perfect job in half the time.

The book is already a best seller in Australia, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. "The Morita Method" provides an effective five-step system and superior interviewing skills for landing multiple job offers in the hidden job market. The system has been proven and tested worldwide and is showing particular promise in expat hubs and satellite locations.

"My method is focused on helping premium executives and entrepreneurs to find the perfect job," Morita says. "With 'The Morita Method,' executives and entrepreneurs diligently market their skills, experience and reputation as a unique and innovative solution provider who maximizes opportunity and minimizes risk. I teach how to bypass human resources with a laser-sharp solution proposal focused on cutting straight to decision-makers' needs. This way, competition is low and odds turn in your favor."

Be it a New York to London step-up of a McKinsey-turned-private-equity executive or a Silicon Valley to Tokyo move for an IT executive, Morita has an edge with international projects. "Especially with expats or business leaders in expat hubs such as New York, Dubai, Geneva, London, Munich, Zurich, Singapore, Shanghai or Tokyo, there is a lot at stake, and it is easy to get stuck in your job search. If you want to get things done and sleep well, you may wish to talk to an expert. Middle East and Asian markets, in particular, show strong demand for hiring international leadership talent with execution capability and cultural dexterity," says Morita.

About Rainer Morita

Rainer Morita is an international job search coach and hidden job market expert helping professionals worldwide secure valuable jobs. Morita also holds job search seminars for international audiences at the Tokyo Institute of Technology and the RWTH Aachen University International Academy in Germany.

His new book "The Morita Method" teaches executives and entrepreneurs how to navigate the hidden job market and secure the next best opportunity in 120 days by learning and applying the concepts provided. It can be found on Amazon, and more information, including case studies, can be found at MoritaMethod.com.

Related Images

peak-performance-interviewing-for.jpg

"Peak Performance Interviewing for Executives" by Rainer Morita

the-morita-method-by-rainer-morita.jpg

"The Morita Method" by Rainer Morita

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SiDGaHK9J8

SOURCE Rainer Morita

Related Links

http://MoritaMethod.com

