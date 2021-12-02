HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottles Launch in Best Buy Nationwide to Help Consumers Live Healthier Lives Through Innovative Hydration Tracking

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Best Buy will begin selling HidrateSpark 's newest smart water bottle, HidrateSpark TAP, in stores nationwide. Designed to bring the smart water bottle to the mass market, HidrateSpark TAP is the most affordable bottle yet in the company's collection. Best of all, TAP features all the great benefits consumers love from HidrateSpark's smart water bottles, including glowing reminders, notifications, and innovative tracking when paired with the free HidrateSpark App.

Take charge of your health and wellness through improved hydration habits with HidrateSpark TAP featuring glowing reminders and innovative tracking with our free HidrateSpark App

HidrateSpark TAP features the first patent-pending Tap-to-Track technology that provides consumers with the simplicity to track their water consumption in the HidrateSpark App by simply tapping the bottle to a smartphone. HidrateSpark TAP is available in stainless steel or Tritan™ plastic and comes in 20, 24, and 32oz sizes, complete with the choice of Chug or Straw lids.

"We invented the smart water bottle to empower individuals to live a healthier life through hydration, and we're excited that Best Buy is helping Americans live better by offering our bottles and smart tech in-store," said Coleman Iverson, Co-CEO of HidrateSpark. "75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated, and proper hydration is critical to overall health and wellness. HidrateSpark gives customers easy hydration tracking and daily goal setting to improve overall health and wellness."

Also, in select stores today, Best Buy will begin selling HidrateSpark PRO, the company's premium rechargeable stainless steel smart water bottle that offers the most advanced hands-free Bluetooth™ tracking technology. The HidrateSpark PRO features an LED smart sensor "puck" that glows to remind you when it's time to drink and tracks your daily hydration by syncing wirelessly to the free HidrateSpark App. Best Buy customers can choose from three sizes and two different lid options. Once paired with the App, customers can customize their bottle glow and set their notification and reminder timing intervals, plus invite their friends to hydration challenges and earn trophies for reaching daily and weekly goals.

The HidrateSpark App and smart water bottle work in tandem to dynamically calculate a custom daily hydration goal for each person based on key physiological and biological factors plus other variables such as altitude, local weather, and exercise. The HidrateSpark App is available as a free download in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

HidrateSpark is on a mission to save the ocean and our planet from plastic bottle waste. Since launching in 2014, HidrateSpark customers have reduced the waste of more than 100 million plastic water bottles. Every single day that HidrateSpark customers use their bottles, they join the company in its goal to protect our environment and our oceans from plastic pollution.

To join HidrateSpark's community of wellness-minded individuals and experience life fully hydrated, find HidrateSpark at www.hidratespark.com or on social @HidrateSpark. To find Best Buy's collection of HidrateSpark smart water bottles, visit BestBuy.com or check for availability at a local retail store near you.

