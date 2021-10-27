HiDubai introduces cost-effective Digital Solutions for SMEs in Dubai to help grow their sales

The service aims to help companies achieve more sales and increased brand awareness for as low as AED 349 per month. It is a fully supported model covering digital strategy, design, PR, and online campaigns.

His Excellency Abdul Baset Al Janahi, Member of Board of Directors of Tejuri Com LLC that runs HiDubai.com said, "Our data science team frequently indicated that SMEs in Dubai are facing challenges in generating sales leads. We also understand that it is not a commercially viable option for SMEs to build teams tackling digital strategy and lead generation

From a macro point of view, we observed that all the global consumer tech giants are chasing big brands with larger budgets and not SMEs. Some companies, who attempted to address this advertising need of the SME sector, couldn't achieve a product-market fit.

We understood the need to build a fully supported online subscription product at an affordable price point and have launched two solutions named SME-Sales-Booster and Sales-Hero. We are helping SMEs by removing the burden of investing in resources to manage Campaign strategy, design, optimized marketing mix, campaign management, PR, and Analytics through these solutions. We do everything from scratch to deliver targeted visitors and sales leads.

Before this launch, we trialed these solutions with 160 paying customers for whom we generated over 2500 leads in the past two months with a 67% accuracy rate.

Dubai made a landmark move in 2018 by launching HiDubai to offer a free digital identity to all the businesses in Dubai. With the launch of SME Sales Booster and Sales Hero now, HiDubai will go a step ahead in solving sales & lead generation struggles of SMEs."

SME sales booster is an entry-level solution that covers Design, Campaign Strategy, Media, PR coverage for micro-businesses and guarantees 200 targeted visitors per month. Sales Hero is an enhanced variant with a custom-built AI-enabled chatbot with 500 targeted visitors per month.

To motivate SMEs to take their first step in their advertising journey, Dubai SME (sme.ae), an agency of Dubai Economy (ded.ae), is offering a subsidy of 50% of the price of the solutions. More details about the solutions and grants are available at reach.hidubai.com

About HiDubai

HiDubai is the region's #1 Business Discovery Platform to offer a digital presence to all businesses in Dubai. It is an initiative by Tejuri Com LLC, a joint venture between Dubai Economy (ded.ae) and Dubai World to support the business ecosystem of Dubai. HiDubai lists accurate business information of over 153,000+ companies from Dubai and, through social features, helps B2C and B2B customers discover those businesses and engage with them. The platform generated 3.16 million customer leads for companies in Dubai. HiDubai gets over a million visits a month from 138 countries. Download the App from the Google Play Store or IOS Appstore. Visit hidubai.com, follow @Officialhidubai on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Tiktok.

Press Contact

Maryam Pervez

[email protected]

+971 55 4698 238

+971 4 391 3777

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670082/Abdul_Baset_Al_Janahi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1597337/HiDubai_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HiDubai.com (Tejuri Com LLC)