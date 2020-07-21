Higginbotham and Borden Insurance Combine in Corpus Christi

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance firm based in Texas, and Borden Insurance, an independent agency formerly held by American Financial Insurance Services, Inc., a subsidiary of American Bank Holding Company, have merged operations. Both firms broker commercial and personal property/casualty insurance and employee benefits. The merger adds 34 professionals to Higginbotham's existing practice in Corpus Christi for a combined 120 locally.

Higginbotham is on a growth path to both expand its footprint and increase its specialty product and service capability. It's doing so by partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a cultural match. Higginbotham entered Corpus Christi in 2010 and is growing its coastal presence through strategic partnerships like that with Borden Insurance.

"We have a 12-year history of successful partnerships, our office being one," said Higginbotham Coastal Region Managing Partner Rob Fraiche. "I know firsthand how Higginbotham's size and organizational strength bring extra value to our partners because together, we can do more for clients."

Borden Insurance President/CEO David Erwin said, "Higginbotham has an excellent reputation and a significant presence in the Corpus Christi community that we have admired for years. By joining Higginbotham, we become part of the leading insurance brokerage firm in our region, with resources that allow us to enhance our risk management and employee benefit services. I'm thrilled to see where this merger will take Borden in the years to come."

Fraiche will oversee the office, operating as Borden Insurance, A Higginbotham Company, at 210 South Carancahua. The offices will consolidate office space in 2021.

Borden Insurance was founded in 1947 to provide commercial insurance in Corpus Christi, Texas. In its 73 years, Borden Insurance has grown to more than 40 professionals with nearly 1,000 years of combined industry experience. In 2000, the agency merged with American Financial Insurance Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of locally-owned American Bank Holding Company. Today, it provides property/casualty insurance and employee benefits to businesses, individuals and families across south Texas. Visit www.bordenins.com for more information.

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management, benefit plan administration and human resources services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 40 additional offices statewide and in Oklahoma, Georgia, New Mexico and California serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 24th largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2019). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

