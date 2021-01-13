Higginbotham and Six & Geving Insurance Come Together in Colorado

Higginbotham is partnering with other independent insurance brokers that have complementary service portfolios and the ability to bring Higginbotham's single source solution to additional markets for long-term growth. The Six & Geving Insurance partnership adds a ninth state to Higginbotham's operation.

Higginbotham Chairman & CEO Rusty Reid said, "We're looking for genuine partners who are committed to furthering their business to join us on our growth journey. The team at Six & Geving Insurance is very motivated to tap into our resources to broaden its client offering, and that excites us for our future together."

In a joint statement, Six & Geving Insurance Co-CEOs Wayne Six and Randy Geving said, "Higginbotham's reputation of excellence, not just with its customers, but also with its employees, caught our attention. When we met with their leadership in person, it was easy to see why. A lot of companies say theirs is a relationship business, but Higginbotham lives and breathes it. We're pleased to join a strong team that will help reinforce the relationships with our own customers and employees."

Higginbotham named Mr. Six and Mr. Geving managing directors, and they will continue co-leading the Colorado Springs operation as Six & Geving Insurance, A Higginbotham Company.

About Six & Geving Insurance, Inc.

Six & Geving Insurance is the largest locally owned commercial insurance agency based in Colorado Springs, CO. Wayne Six and Randy Geving were independent agency owners when they partnered to open Six & Geving Insurance in 1991. Today, the agency has a staff of 38 who serve more than 3,000 business and individual clients. Visit www.six-geving.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business and personal insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits and life insurance. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management, benefit plan administration and human resources services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 45 offices in nine states serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2020). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

SOURCE Higginbotham

