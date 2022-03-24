Higginbotham Enters Mississippi with Insurance & Risk Managers Union

Insurance & Risk Managers Becomes a Higginbotham Partner

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked as the 20th largest independent broker in the U.S., has joined forces with Insurance & Risk Managers (IRM), an independent commercial and personal property/casualty insurance broker based in Brookhaven, MS, with three additional offices across the state. The deal marks Higginbotham's entrance into Mississippi, adding a 13th state to its footprint, and gives IRM the resources to expand its services to encompass employee benefits, life insurance, retirement plan services, HR outsourcing and consultation and additional risk management capabilities.

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by partnering with other firms that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a cultural match.

"We're on a growth path, focusing on the lower half of the United States," said Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid. "Entering Mississippi connects that path with the surrounding states where we have a presence. But it's about more than expanding our footprint, it's about linking our people. Our partners draw on Higginbotham's collective market strength and the expertise of our individual teams to provide their clients with an all-encompassing solution that's still local."

IRM President Josh Smith said, "I already know many of the partners that we'll be teaming with because they referred me to Higginbotham in the first place and sang their praises of the collaboration and family culture that benefit both clients and employees. We're excited about the opportunities to serve clients with more well-rounded services and our people with Higginbotham's employee ownership structure."

Higginbotham named Smith a managing partner, and he will continue overseeing IRM's existing 30-person team in Brookhaven and satellite offices in Hazlehurst, McComb and Winona, MS.

About Insurance & Risk Managers

Insurance & Risk Managers evolved from the conscious mergers of two well-established Mississippi insurance agencies — Underwriters Insurance Agency and Smith Insurance Agency – in 1993, but dating back to 1903. Today, IRM is one of the largest and fastest growing independent commercial and personal insurance agencies in south Mississippi. It serves all industries with a concentration in logging, beverage distribution and automotive dealership. Visit irm-ms.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas, and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations across 13 states, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

SOURCE Higginbotham