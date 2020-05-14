Higginbotham Grows San Antonio Practice with Amerman Insurance Services Merger

SAN ANTONIO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance broker based in Texas, and Amerman Insurance Services, an independent broker in San Antonio, Texas, have merged operations. The union adds eight commercial and personal property/casualty insurance and employee benefit professionals to Higginbotham's existing local practice for a combined 38-person group.

Higginbotham's San Antonio office will partner with Amerman Insurance to bring its single source solution for insurance and financial services to area businesses. The partnership is part of Higginbotham's growth strategy that sees it merging with other independent brokers that expand its capability to support a mounting number of clients seeking all-inclusive services.

"We have parallel philosophies for how we build client relationships," said Drew Apperson, managing director of Higginbotham in San Antonio. "Our clients want the services offered by large national insurance firms, and we deliver them at the local level. Amerman Insurance is similarly committed to providing those services to San Antonio businesses."

Matt Amerman, president of Amerman Insurance, added, "We've always taken a consultative approach with our customers. Understanding their total needs is what drove us to expand into all coverage lines. Partnering with Higginbotham is a natural progression because it allows us to address customers' needs beyond coverage, including risk management, employee benefit administration and human resources."

Higginbotham named Amerman a managing director, and he will continue leading his namesake agency with existing staff in close partnership with Apperson to operate as a collaborative team. They will combine office spaces in San Antonio in the coming year.

About Amerman Insurance Services

Matt Amerman established the agency in 2010 to meet the insurance needs of San Antonio's businesses and families. In its 10 years, he expanded the practice to address the many other coverage and consultation needs clients expressed. Visit www.amermaninsurance.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management, benefit plan administration and human resources services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 40 additional offices statewide and in Oklahoma, Georgia and California serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 24th largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2019). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

