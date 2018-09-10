High 5 Games Aiming to Launch 15 games in Sweden on January 1st

Since August 2018, High 5 Games has been delivering a consistent stream of Vegas style games to multiple real-money operators. Top grossing games like All That Cash™ and Secrets of the Forest™ have been climbing the charts of several Tier 1 operators in the last few months.

High5 VAULT now offers High 5 Games' premium slot game content to more players in more places than ever before. High 5 Games continues to actively develop opportunities and to work with governing bodies throughout Europe and the United States to expand its presence in 2019 including Pennsylvania, Denmark, Spain and Italy. H5G will continue its aim of content distribution for all Regulated Territories from its' Global Headquarters at 1 World Trade Center in New York.

About High 5 Games

Developing for the land-based, online, social, and mobile markets, High 5 Games has created hundreds of games that are played on six continents and in more than 150 countries. High 5 Games operates High 5 Casino, the premier destination for the most robust slot content library in the casino category with nearly 17 million players worldwide, as well as several niche social casino apps. The company's premiere remote game server, High 5 VAULT, integrates with online casinos around the world and features a selection of the company's top brands for real money play. High 5 Games is aimed at becoming the world leader in casino content production and distribution and has offices in New York City, New Jersey, Kansas City, and London.

Double Da Vinci Diamonds™, Secrets of the Forest™, Hoot Loot™, and Thundering Buffalo™ trademark(s) and copyrights are owned and/or registered by IGT in the U.S. and/or other countries and used under license from IGT.

All That Cash™ and Silver Enchantress™ are video slot games created by High 5 Games.

