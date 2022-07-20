High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Size to Grow by USD 68.96 Million, AeroVironment Inc. and Airbus SE Among Key Vendors - Technavio

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2021-2025: Scope

The high-altitude pseudo satellites (haps) market report covers the following areas:

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market, including AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Composite Technology Team, Lockheed Martin Corp., MAG Aerospace, Prismatic Ltd., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., TAO-Group, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AeroVironment Inc. - The company offers HAPS under the brand name of Sunglider.

Airbus SE - The company offers Zephyr which is a solar-electric stratospheric Unmanned Aerial System with a wingspan of 25m and weighs less than 75kg.

and weighs less than 75kg. Composite Technology Team - The company offers Pupin Haps which is solar-powered unmanned aircraft that can function as an atmospheric satellite.

Lockheed Martin Corp. - The company offers Conder XEP which is a long endurance, Group 1 unmanned aerial system designed specifically for small tactical unit operations.

MAG Aerospace - The company offers MAG which operators have logged over 30,000 hours managing, performing, and sustained unmanned UAV ISR programs and aircraft, providing operations and maintenance in the most austere locations worldwide.

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Balloons



UAVs



Airships

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the market in the region. Significant developments have been made in the HAPS platform over the last decade in the US.

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-altitude pseudo satellites (haps) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market vendors

High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 68.96 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, UK, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Composite Technology Team, Lockheed Martin Corp., MAG Aerospace, Prismatic Ltd. , SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., TAO-Group, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Aerospace and defense

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Balloons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Balloons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Balloons - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 UAVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: UAVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: UAVs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Airships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Airships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Airships - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AeroVironment Inc.

Exhibit 45: AeroVironment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: AeroVironment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: AeroVironment Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 48: AeroVironment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: AeroVironment Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Airbus SE

Exhibit 50: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 51: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Airbus SE - Key news



Exhibit 53: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Airbus SE - Segment focus

10.5 Composite Technology Team

10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 58: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 MAG Aerospace

Exhibit 62: MAG Aerospace - Overview



Exhibit 63: MAG Aerospace - Product and service



Exhibit 64: MAG Aerospace - Key news



Exhibit 65: MAG Aerospace - Key offerings

10.8 Prismatic Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Prismatic Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Prismatic Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Prismatic Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 72: SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 TAO-Group

Exhibit 73: TAO-Group - Overview



Exhibit 74: TAO-Group - Product and service



Exhibit 75: TAO-Group - Key offerings

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 76: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 77: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 80: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 81: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

