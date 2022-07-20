High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Size to Grow by USD 68.96 Million, AeroVironment Inc. and Airbus SE Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 20, 2022, 04:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HAPS are UAVs, airships, or balloons that fly in the stratosphere and can provide a wide range of services in an area. The high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market size is expected to grow by USD 68.96 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The high-altitude pseudo satellites (haps) market report covers the following areas:
- High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market size
- High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market trends
- High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market industry analysis
Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market, including AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Composite Technology Team, Lockheed Martin Corp., MAG Aerospace, Prismatic Ltd., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., TAO-Group, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- AeroVironment Inc. - The company offers HAPS under the brand name of Sunglider.
- Airbus SE - The company offers Zephyr which is a solar-electric stratospheric Unmanned Aerial System with a wingspan of 25m and weighs less than 75kg.
- Composite Technology Team - The company offers Pupin Haps which is solar-powered unmanned aircraft that can function as an atmospheric satellite.
- Lockheed Martin Corp. - The company offers Conder XEP which is a long endurance, Group 1 unmanned aerial system designed specifically for small tactical unit operations.
- MAG Aerospace - The company offers MAG which operators have logged over 30,000 hours managing, performing, and sustained unmanned UAV ISR programs and aircraft, providing operations and maintenance in the most austere locations worldwide.
- Technology
- Balloons
- UAVs
- Airships
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the market in the region. Significant developments have been made in the HAPS platform over the last decade in the US.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-altitude pseudo satellites (haps) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market vendors
