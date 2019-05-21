High Barrier Packaging Films Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Historic Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018 - 2028

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In this report, the analyst offers a 10-year forecast of the global high barrier packaging films market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the global high barrier packaging films market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with high barrier packaging films market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.



Report Description

This report studies the global high barrier packaging films market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of global high barrier packaging films market is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global high barrier packaging films market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.



The global high barrier packaging films market report initiates with the executive summary for several categories in the high barrier packaging films market.It is trailed by market dynamics and a summary of the global high barrier packaging films market, which includes analysis of market drivers, opportunities, trends, and restraints that are moving the growth of the high barrier packaging films market.



Furthermore, to comprehend the popularity of the high barrier packaging films market segment, the BPS analysis and attractiveness index with key insights on the same are provided. To display the performance of the high barrier packaging films market in every country and region, BPS and Year-on-Year growth analysis of high barrier packaging films are provided.



The global market for high barrier packaging films is further segmented as per high barrier films type, material type, end user base, and packaging type.On the basis of high barrier films type, the global high barrier packaging films market is segmented into metalized films, clear films, organic coating films, and inorganic oxide coating films.



On the basis of material type, the global high barrier packaging films market is segmented into plastic, aluminium, oxides, and others.The plastic segment is further sub-segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), polyamide (nylon), polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and others (LCD, PS, PVC, PLA).



On the basis of the end user base, the global high barrier packaging films is segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronic devices, medical devices, agriculture, chemicals, and others. On the basis of packaging type, the global high barrier packaging films is segmented into pouches, bags, lids, shrink films, laminated tubes, and others.



Another section of the report highlights the high barrier packaging films market, by region, and delivers the market viewpoint for 2018–2028.The study examines the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional high barrier packaging films market.



Main regions assessed in the report on the global high barrier packaging films market include North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Japan.



To determine the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key producers of high barrier packaging films and their individual production capacity is taken into consideration.The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the high barrier packaging films market.



In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the high barrier packaging films market is expected to develop in the future. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the high barrier packaging films market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the high barrier packaging films market and identify the right opportunities across the market.



The market segments for the global high barrier packaging films market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment's relative contributions to market growth.This detailed level of information is important to identify various key trends in the high barrier packaging films market.



Another key feature of the global high barrier packaging films market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the high barrier packaging films market.



The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report titled global high barrier packaging films market.



To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for high barrier packaging films globally, the analyst developed the high barrier packaging films market 'Attractiveness Index.' The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities in the global high barrier packaging films market.



In the final section of the report on high barrier packaging films, the 'dashboard view' of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total high barrier packaging films market.Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment.



Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth evaluation of their capabilities and success in the high barrier packaging films marketplace.



Detailed profiles of companies in the global high barrier packaging films market are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key manufacturers and suppliers operating in the high barrier packaging films market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Glenroy, Inc., Celplast Metallized Products Ltd, Winpak Ltd., The Mondi Group plc., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., LINPAC Packaging Limited, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Ampac Holdings LLC., Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd., DUNMORE Corporation, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd., and ACG Worldwide Private Limited.



Key manufacturers of resins operating in global high barrier packaging films market include Exxon Mobil Corp, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, Kuraray Co Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, LG Chem Ltd., United Co Rusal PLC, Alcoa Corporation, BASF SE, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.



Key end users operating in the global high barrier packaging films market include Nestlé S.A., Tyson Foods, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, JBS SA., Danone SA, Mondelez International, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever Plc., and Cargill, Incorporated.



Key Segments Covered of the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market



By high barrier films type, the global high barrier packaging films market is segmented as:

Metalized Films

Clear Films

Organic Coating Films

Inorganic Oxide Coating Films



By material type, the global high barrier packaging films market is segmented as:

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Polyamide (Nylon)

Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN)

Others (LCD, PS, PVC, PLA)

Aluminium

Oxides

Aluminium Oxides

Silicon Oxides

Others



By end user base, the global high barrier packaging films market is segmented as:

Food

Meat, Seafood, and Poultry

Baby Food

Snacks

Bakery and Confectionery

Pet Food

Dairy Food

Ready-to-eat Meals

Other Food

Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electronic Devices

Medical Devices

Agriculture

Chemicals

Others



On the basis of packaging type, the global high barrier packaging films is segmented as:

Pouches

Bags

Lids

Shrink Films

Laminated Tubes

Others



Regional analysis of the high barrier packaging films market is presented for following market segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Japan



