High Content Screening (HCS) Market Study, 2020-2025 - Features Profilings of 10 Key Players Including BD, Bio-Rad Labs, Biotek Instruments, Danaher Corp, and GE Healthcare

The global high-content screening market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-2025.



The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases across the globe, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The rising need for cost-effective drug discovery systems in the pharmaceutical industry is also providing a boost to the market growth.



In comparison to the traditionally used methods, HCS solutions prove to be inexpensive and resource- and time-efficient for analyzing the potential toxicity of chemicals and complex substances. Advancements in informatics solutions and imaging instruments are acting as another growth-inducing factor.



HCS equipment manufacturers are producing innovative equipment that is integrated with software platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) systems to enhance the visualization capabilities of the devices. In line with this, the development of automated systems for analyzing cell separation and scalability has further enhanced the adoption of HCS technology.



Other factors, including the rising geriatric population and increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) of advanced screening systems, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biotek Instruments Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Perkinelmer Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global high content screening market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global high content screening market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global High Content Screening Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Instruments

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

6.1.2.2 Flow Cytometers

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Reagents & Assay Kits

6.2.2.2 Microplates

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Software

6.4 Services

6.5 Accessories



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Target Identification and Validation

7.2 Primary Screening and Secondary Screening

7.3 Toxicity Studies

7.4 Compound Profiling

7.5 Other



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.2 Academic and Government Institutes

8.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biotek Instruments Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Merck Millipore

Perkinelmer Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

