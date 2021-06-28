High Demand for Health-monitoring Wearables: Impact on E-textile Market in Distributors Industry Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The e-textile market will witness Neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three E-textile Market Participants:

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. operates its business under segments- BioMan+, AiQ-Synertial, RFID laundry tags, Textile Cables, and Design and Consulting Services. The company offers smart textile solutions such as Bio Man, Motion Capture, Textile cable, and others.

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc operates its business under segments- Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company offers smart clothing fabrics such as Broadsword Spine.

Carré Technologies Inc.

Carré Technologies Inc. offers non-invasive sensors, software, data science & AI services in the global market. The company also provides Hexoskin Smart Clothing Monitor.

E-textile Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-textile market is segmented as below:

End-user

Military and Defense



Architecture



Sports and Fitness



Transportation



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Application

Passive E-textile



Active E-textile



Ultra-smart Textile

The E-textile market is driven by the high demand for health-monitoring wearables. In addition, increasing adoption of BLE technology and miniaturization of electronic components is also expected to trigger the e-textile market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period.

