High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio
Jul 29, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-end bicycle market in the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by USD 4.96 billion during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the high-end bicycle market will progress at a CAGR of almost 6%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The high-end bicycle market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing disposable income will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
High-End Bicycle Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hybrid Bikes
- Mountain Bikes
- Road Bikes
- Track Bikes
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the high-end bicycle market in the Leisure Products industry include Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- High-End Bicycle Market size
- High-End Bicycle Market trends
- High-End Bicycle Market industry analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high-end bicycle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end bicycle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high-end bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high-end bicycle market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-end bicycle market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Smart features in high-end bikes
- Increasing concerns regarding health and fitness
- Reducing costs of lithium-ion batteries
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accell Group NV
- Beistegui Hermanos SA
- Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Klever Mobility GmbH
- Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
- Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
- Trek Bicycle Corp.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
