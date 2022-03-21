High-End Furniture Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 2.69 bn | Technavio

High-end Furniture Market in North America 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the high-end furniture market in North America provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Brown Jordan International Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Cococo Home Inc., Gilani Furniture, Grayson Living, Herman Miller Inc., Hermes International SA, Kimball International Inc., Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids, and Restoration Hardware Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The rising popularity of multi-functional luxury furniture is driving the high-end furniture market growth in North America. However, factors such as frequent product recalls may impede the market growth.

High-End Furniture Market Size in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment includes the sales of high-end furniture through various offline channels, such as specialty furniture stores, department stores, and others. These channels are the most preferred means for the distribution of high-end furniture items by vendors, manufacturers, and distributors operating in the market. Offline stores enable consumers to touch and feel high-end furniture as a part of the buying process, which enables consumers to physically experience the product before purchasing them. Such factors will boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It is the key country for the high-end furniture market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in Mexico. The growing real estate industry will drive the high-end furniture market growth in the US during the forecast period.

High end Furniture Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end furniture market growth in North America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the high-end furniture market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-end furniture market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-end furniture market vendors in North America

High End Furniture Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.56 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 79% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brown Jordan International Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Cococo Home Inc., Gilani Furniture, Grayson Living, Herman Miller Inc., Hermes International SA, Kimball International Inc., Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids, and Restoration Hardware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising popularity of multi-functional luxury furniture

8.1.2 Increasing number of new high-end furniture showroom launches

8.1.3 Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the region

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Frequent product recalls

8.2.2 Unstable prices of raw materials

8.2.3 Stringent regulations related to luxury furniture

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growth in demand for luxury furniture among millennials

8.3.2 Technological innovations

8.3.3 Growing demand for high-end furniture products through e-commerce

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brown Jordan International Inc.

Exhibit 44: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 45: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 46: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Century Furniture LLC

Exhibit 48: Century Furniture LLC - Overview

Exhibit 49: Century Furniture LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 50: Century Furniture LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Cococo Home Inc.

Exhibit 51: Cococo Home Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Cococo Home Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Cococo Home Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Gilani Furniture

Exhibit 54: Gilani Furniture - Overview

Exhibit 55: Gilani Furniture - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Gilani Furniture - Key offerings

10.7 Grayson Living

Exhibit 57: Grayson Living - Overview

Exhibit 58: Grayson Living - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Grayson Living - Key offerings

10.8 Herman Miller Inc.

Exhibit 60: Herman Miller Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Hermes International SA

Exhibit 64: Hermes International SA - Overview

Exhibit 65: Hermes International SA - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Hermes International SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Hermes International SA - Segment focus

10.10 Kimball International Inc.

Exhibit 68: Kimball International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Kimball International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Kimball International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Kimball International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids

Exhibit 72: Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids - Overview

Exhibit 73: Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids - Key offerings

10.12 Restoration Hardware Inc.

Exhibit 75: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

