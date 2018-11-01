High-Energy, High-Tech Productions Take Center Stage On Symphony Of The Seas

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in entertainment with the debut of cutting-edge productions on stage, in the air, under water and on ice on board Symphony of the Seas. Headlining the playbill is the all-new show 'Flight: Dare to Dream,' a one-of-a-kind journey through the past, present and future of air travel and space exploration that makes history as one of the most ambitious stage productions to date. Guests take off on a spectacular adventure through time, chronicling key milestones in aeronautics, beginning with the first leisure voyage to Mars and ending with a stunning homage to the Wright Brothers' first flight at Kitty Hawk.

One of the most ambitious stage productions to date, ‘Flight: Dare to Dream' takes the audience on an immersive journey through time, from the historic flight at Kitty Hawk and the International Space Station, to the world’s first commercial flight to Mars. The detailed design of Royal Caribbean’s ISS was informed by Astronaut Clayton C. Anderson, who lived 167 days in space and completed 38 hours and 28 minutes over 6 spacewalks in two separate missions. 'Flight: Dare to Dream' is an original show by Royal Caribbean Productions.

A Royal Caribbean Productions original, 'Flight: Dare to Dream' introduces cutting-edge 3D flying technology, video and automation to the 1,401-seat Royal Theater. Going where no stage has gone before, space and zero gravity is simulated as actors "float" within a detailed replica of the International Space Station (ISS). The first theater set piece of its kind, the detailed design of Royal Caribbean's ISS was informed by Astronaut Clayton C. Anderson, who lived 167 days in space and completed 38 hours and 28 minutes over 6 spacewalks in two separate missions. Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the first launch of the ISS into space, Royal Caribbean shares a behind-the-scenes look into the making of 'Flight.'

"I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to relive my five months aboard the International Space Station for this out-of-this-world Royal Caribbean production," said Clayton C. Anderson, U.S. astronaut, author & speaker. "I worked with Royal Caribbean to ensure the show's zero gravity simulation, and appearance of the ISS replica were as true to life as possible to further enhance the show's wow factor."

Royal Caribbean Productions is the first team to consult with an astronaut that lived in space for a live theatrical production. Complex, high-impact choreography and production also take form in 3D flying with a custom-built recreation of the Wright Flyer that takes off into the house; the set piece has a 22-foot wingspan and single-seat "cockpit."

"We continue to push the envelope with high-tech, immersive entertainment at Royal Caribbean, and we couldn't be prouder of how 'Flight: Dare to Dream' has brought to life the awe and wonder of flying," said Nick Weir, Vice President, Entertainment, Royal Caribbean International. "Guests from 5 to 95 years old will not believe their eyes, as all our shows onboard Symphony of the Seas capture their imagination and create jaw-dropping I-can't-believe-that-just-happened moments they won't soon forget."

Three additional headline shows across three distinct stage venues on Symphony of the Seas, include:

1977 in Studio B is the continuation to "1877," the ice-skating show introduced on sister-ship Harmony of the Seas, featuring the time-traveling hero, Tempus. In his latest adventure, Tempus heads to London where a mysterious jewel thief with special powers has stolen the Queen's crown jewels on the eve of her Silver Jubilee. Timing is everything in this imaginative original ice show, featuring 48 perfectly choreographed performing drones, high-tech 5K projection mapping images that bring the '70s to life on the ice.

Hairspray, a guest favorite, gets a makeover for Symphony of the Seas with new choreography and staging of the Tony Award-winning musical. The larger-than-life, Royal Caribbean Productions' original introduces revolutionary set design, taking the story of loveable teen Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore, to the next level.

HiRO raises the bar on Royal Caribbean's aqua shows with more high flying feats, unexpected stunts and extraordinary acrobatics than ever before. Brought to life by the world's best extreme-sport athletes, HiRO pushes the limits of an outdoor theatrical production with cutting-edge technology and choreography; no two shows are the same, making it worth seeing twice. The show features 3D flying technology used by aerialists as they literally soar above the crowd, plus acrobats and professional divers.

Cutting-Edge Entertainment Venues on Symphony

The AquaTheater on Symphony of the Seas is the distinct high diving, acrobatic performance space found only on Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class of ships, featuring an open-air amphitheater overlooking the ocean and a performance pool – the deepest at seas – with hydraulic lifts and 10-meter diving platforms.

Ice shows at Studio B pair world-class skaters performing extraordinary skills against stunning multimedia visuals and audio. Guests watch as the surface of the ice rink transforms before their very eyes, blending fantasy with reality.

The Royal Theater is a spectacular, state-of-the-art space seating 1,401 guests, and enlisting cutting-edge technology to create a performance environment that is enthralling and immersive.

Symphony of the Seas made her North America debut on Nov. 9, 2018, sailing into her new homeport in Miami, Fla. Beginning Nov. 17, the adventure-packed ship sails 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages from the state-of-the-art new Terminal A at PortMiami.

Symphony combines the iconic seven-neighborhood concept that sister ships Harmony, Oasis and Allure of the Seas are known for, with some of the most modern and groundbreaking amenities and offerings that appeal to guests of all ages. For more information about Symphony, the new sound of adventure, visit: RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com/Symphony.

About Astronaut Clayton C. Anderson

Succeeding in one of the most difficult and coveted jobs in the world through perseverance and a never-give-up mantra, Anderson employs NASA's "Plan, Train and Fly (Execute)" philosophy to all his speaking engagements and projects. Coupled with lessons learned in the areas of leadership, persistence, and passion, he provides unique and "out of this world" insights for those seeking to achieve practical execution.

Clay's AWARD WINNING book, The Ordinary Spaceman: From Boyhood Dreams to Astronaut, children's books A is for Astronaut: Blasting Through the Alphabet and It's a Question of Space: An Ordinary Astronaut's Answers to Sometimes Extraordinary Questions and a special "Astronaut Edition" Fisher Space Pen are available at www.AstroClay.com. For speaking events please reach out at www.AstronautClayAnderson.com and follow Clay on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, using @Astro_Clay #WeBelieveInAstronauts

