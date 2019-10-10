High Falls Hemp NY Celebrates Harvest Season With Launch Party At Come Back Daily

Guests learned more about the extraordinary benefits of hemp-derived CBD, and how High Falls Hemp is committed to crafting the highest quality products. Attendees flocked to the tasting table, where they sampled the palatable difference of High Falls Hemp's tinctures - crafted for a mild flavor, without additives or flavorings, using only high-CBD hemp extract and refined hemp seed oil.

Rick Weissman, Co-founder and Chief Hemp Officer reflected on the evening, "It was a great night, we had a chance to meet some of our most loyal customers and hear more about how our products are helping them. We are thrilled with the turnout from both old and new friends who are embracing the CBD wellness revolution – and are honored they trust High Falls Hemp as their brand."

Celebrating its second growing season, High Falls Hemp NY expanded its farming operation from two thousand plants on four acres in 2018 to ten thousand plants on eleven acres this season. Their latest harvest that began last week will yield a few thousand pounds of high-CBD hemp flower, producing enough biomass to make 250kg of full-spectrum distillate, all grown with organic farming practices.

New additions to their product family include higher doses of customer favorites:

High Falls Hemp's latest products are featured on the brand's new website at HighFallsHempNY.com. Website highlights include their quality mission, commitment to safety, third party lab reports – and a CBD 101 section to educate users.

ABOUT HIGH FALLS HEMP NY

High Falls Hemp operates with a distinct "seed to soul" philosophy that originates from their family-owned farm in Upstate New York and drives their mission to craft the highest quality hemp-derived CBD products. They are licensed to grow hemp for high CBD content by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Contact:

Elana Cohen

(847)997-4404

elana@nisonco.com

SOURCE High Falls Hemp NY

Related Links

https://www.highfallshempny.com/

