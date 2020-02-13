High Focus Centers Opens New Outpatient Treatment Facility In Norwalk, CT

SUMMIT, N.J., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Focus Centers, a Joint Commission accredited provider of outpatient behavioral healthcare treatment for individuals suffering with mental health, substance use, and eating disorders, announced today that it will open a new location on February 21, 2020 in Norwalk, Connecticut. This facility offers structured mental health programs for children and teenagers aged 10 through 18 diagnosed with psychiatric and co-occurring disorders.

The new location in Norwalk, Connecticut is the eighth High Focus Centers site and employs a multidisciplinary team including licensed clinicians and psychiatrists. Patients will have access to an array of services including group, individual and family therapy in structured partial care and intensive outpatient programs. Each day, the team utilizes evidence-based practices and an established curriculum to help ease symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and self-harm. The goal of the program is to stabilize these symptoms and provide therapeutic support so the child or adolescent can return to functioning within a productive lifestyle.

"In providing this service for over 25 years, we have established a strong track record of helping young people find productive ways to cope with the many challenges they are facing," stated Dr. Thomas Fowler, Vice President of Operations. "Each year we help thousands of individuals overcome mental illness and substance use disorders, and we are excited to bring our services to individuals and families in Connecticut."

The treatment facility, located at 17 High Street in Norwalk, is now welcoming new patients for its adolescent and middle school treatment programs. Tours are available by appointment. For more information, contact the main office at 800-877-3628, or visit the High Focus Centers website at HighFocusCenters.com .

About High Focus Centers: For more than 25 years, High Focus Centers has provided outpatient treatment for adults and adolescents to help them overcome mental health disorders, substance abuse, and eating disorders at locations across New Jersey and now in Connecticut. The team at High Focus Centers takes an integrative approach and uses evidence-based treatment models to help clients achieve long-term wellness.

Dan Gellman, National Director of Marketing

High Focus Centers

(973) 909-4068

dgellman@highfocuscenters.com

SOURCE High Focus Centers

Related Links

https://highfocuscenters.pyramidhealthcarepa.com

