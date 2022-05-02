High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market Size to Grow by USD 1.13 billion | Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Cargill Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie diets and growing applications of high fructose corn syrup are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation

The high-fructose corn syrup market report is segmented by application (food and beverage and apiculture and pharmaceutical) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By application, the food and beverage segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. High-fructose corn syrup provides superior water control in frozen foods such as ice creams, confections, frozen baked goods, and juices. It also controls moisture migration and ice crystal growth in products that are stored in freezers. Moreover, the demand for healthy foods is increasing. These factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the high-fructose corn syrup market in North America. The demand for beverages, confectioneries, and baked goods is high, which will drive the high-fructose corn syrup market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The US and Canada are the key countries for the high-fructose corn syrup market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers high fructose corn syrup which is used in beverages, baked goods, dairy, confectionary, sauces and dressings, and many more.

The company offers high fructose corn syrup which is used in beverages, baked goods, dairy, confectionary, sauces and dressings, and many more.

Cargill Inc. - The company offers high fructose corn syrup, which provides sweetness in beverages and helps maximize flavor, crust color, humectancy, and tenderness in uses such as baked goods, cereals, confections and prepared foods.

The company offers high fructose corn syrup, which provides sweetness in beverages and helps maximize flavor, crust color, humectancy, and tenderness in uses such as baked goods, cereals, confections and prepared foods.

COFCO Corp. - The company offers high fructose corn syrup, which is used in confectionary, dairy, sauces and dressings, beverages, baked goods, and many more.

The company offers high fructose corn syrup, which is used in confectionary, dairy, sauces and dressings, beverages, baked goods, and many more.

Daesang Corp. - The company offers high fructose corn syrup, namely HFCS 55.

The company offers high fructose corn syrup, namely HFCS 55.

Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers high fructose corn syrup which is transparent with high sweetness and natural flavor and is widely used in the beverage industry to enhance the texture of beverages.

The company offers high fructose corn syrup which is transparent with high sweetness and natural flavor and is widely used in the beverage industry to enhance the texture of beverages.

High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.13 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.28 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Daesang Corp., Gateway Food Products, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kasyap Sweetners Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Phywon System Ingredient Sdn. Bhd., Roquette Freres SA, Showa Sangyo Co. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, and Tate and Lyle Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

