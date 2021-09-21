High-Integrity Pressure Protection System Market to Record $ 86.60 Mn Incremental Growth during 2021-2025 | Top Vendors Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., HIMA GmbH Among Others | Analyzing Growth in Industry Machinery Industry | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rise in midstream infrastructure is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as capital expenditure cuts by major oil and gas industries will challenge market growth.

The high-integrity pressure protection system market report is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Russian Federation and the UK are the key markets for high-integrity pressure protection systems in Europe.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers HIPPS for applications such as emergency shutdown, relay interlock replacement, and Remote Terminal Units.

- The company offers HIPPS for applications such as emergency shutdown, relay interlock replacement, and Remote Terminal Units. Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers HIPPS solution for sensing elements, logic solver, and final control elements.

- The company offers HIPPS solution for sensing elements, logic solver, and final control elements. General Electric Co.

HIMA GmbH

Johnson Controls International Plc

Global Power Transmission Seals Market – Global power transmission seals market is segmented by product (radial shaft seals, axial clamp seals, metal face seals, cassette seals, and others), end-user (heavy industry, automotive industry, machine tools industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Global Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry – Global safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in chemicals and petrochemicals industry is segmented by application (emergency shutdown systems; fire and gas monitoring and control systems; high integrity pressure protection systems; burner management systems; and turbomachinery control systems) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

