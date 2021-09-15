High Line Announces Major Gift from the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The High Line, the organization that originally rallied for the elevated structure's preservation and reuse as public space, starting in 1999, and now operates it as a park under a license agreement with NYC Parks, today announced a new gift from the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation. The gift will help the organization, which must raise nearly 100% of its annual budget, fund a variety of crucial park needs. It will be recognized with signage at the West Seating Steps, located at the High Line Spur, which bridges the intersection of 30th Street and 10th Avenue, in Manhattan.

One of the High Line's largest resting areas, the West Seating Steps provide respite for park visitors and accommodate audience members for performances and public programs. The Steps occupy the western edge of the Spur, which was originally built to carry postal trains from the elevated tracks into the Morgan General Mail Facility. The seating feature directly overlooks the High Line Plinth, where new, monumental art commissions are presented on a rotating basis, and the site of a planned connection to Moynihan Train Hall, projected to open in late 2022.

"We are so grateful to acknowledge the support of the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation, and the longtime commitment and leadership of Founding High Line Board Member Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, at the West Seating Steps," said Robert Hammond, the High Line's Co-Founder and Executive Director. "This iconic feature stands at the intersection of the High Line's historical past, its present-day artistic programming, and its future role as a connector to Moynihan Train Hall, which is a crucial component of High Line's vision to make New York City more livable, equitable, and connected."

"The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation is pleased to provide ongoing support for the remarkable stewardship of the historic High Line, now a model for community activism, citizen-led reuse of industrial infrastructure," said Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel. "The storied structures of our past play an essential role in the continued strength of our city, and so it seems especially appropriate that the Foundation's gift will be recognized at a feature that overlooks the gateway to the future Moynihan Connector, which will allow New Yorkers to safely and enjoyably make their way from the High Line to the new Moynihan Train Hall, a remarkable example of adaptive reuse of a historic New York City landmark."

As a Founding Board Member of the High Line, Dr. Diamonstein-Spielvogel helped fight against the demolition of the historic High Line structure and served on the joint committee of City and High Line representatives that selected the design team of James Corner Field Operations and Diller Scofidio + Renfro. She helped grow the High Line from a small group of community-based advocates into a strong non-profit organization that could enter into a license agreement with NYCParks and responsibly fund and manage the High Line's annual operations. She spearheaded a government relations initiative that led to over $20 million in federal construction funding toward the High Line's adaptive reuse.

In June 2021, The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation and the New-York Historical Society, the oldest museum in New York City, announced plans to create the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Institute for New York City History, Politics and Community Activism—a new division within New-York Historical Society conceived and supported by the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation. An important component of the Institute's mission will be the collection of relevant materials that relate to 20th and 21st-century local history, including the civil rights movement, women's rights, climate concerns, the drive for LBGTQ+ rights, and the historic preservation movement. A selection of historic documents associated with the High Line and its transformation from disused rail structure to public open space were among the first pieces placed in the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Institute's archive.

About the High Line:

The High Line is both a nonprofit organization and a public park on the West Side of Manhattan. Through our work with communities on and off the High Line, we're devoted to reimagining public spaces to create connected, healthy neighborhoods and cities.

Built on a historic, elevated rail line, the High Line was always intended to be more than a park. You can walk through the gardens, view art, experience a performance, enjoy food or beverage, or connect with friends and neighbors—all while enjoying a unique perspective of New York City.

Nearly 100% of our annual budget comes through donations. The High Line is owned by the City of New York and we operate under a license agreement with NYC Parks.

About the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation

The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation was founded by Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel and Ambassador Carl Spielvogel to continue and extend their long-term commitment to the common good and the public interest. With this focus, deeply rooted in inclusiveness, social equity, and community service, the Foundation creates and supports original projects based on results-driven and innovative strategies in four priority areas: civic leadership, public affairs, and diplomacy; projects of cultural merit; original educational initiatives; and science and medicine. For more information about the Foundation's work, and for full biographies of Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, Chair, and Ambassador Carl Spielvogel, visit di amonstein-spielvogelfoundation.org.

