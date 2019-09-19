High Noon Hard Seltzer Doubles Down on Planned Fall Impressions After Exceeding Summer Sales Expectations

Hard Seltzers made from real Vodka and real fruit juice are rare in the category, and the 15 and 30 second television ads highlight High Noon's key distinctions. "By owning both college and professional football, we are in a unique position to showcase High Noon differentiation above all others in the category," says West.

About High Noon

High Noon crafts hard seltzer made with real vodka and real fruit juice. 4.5% ABV, Only 100 calories, with no added sugar and gluten free. Available in Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Pineapple and Watermelon. To learn more, visit highnoonsunsips.com . High Noon is available both individually and in 4-packs, priced at $2.50 MSRP for single cans and $9.99 MSRP for 4-packs.

The advertisements may be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abvTNOgkMQs and here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTuV_fzVgyA

Contact:

Megan Stockton

E. & J. Gallo Winery

303-378-5394

megan.stockton@ejgallo.com

SOURCE High Noon

Related Links

http://highnoonsunsips.com

