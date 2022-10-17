High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 65.12 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 7.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing demand for high-efficiency computing across a range of industries, including financial, medical, research, government, and defense, as well as geological exploration and analysis, is a significant growth driver for the HPC Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market" By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), By Server Price Band (USD 250,000–500,000 And Above, USD 250,000–100,000 And Below), By Application Area (Government And Defense, Education And Research), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market size was valued at USD 34.85 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 65.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2023 to 2030.

Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Overview

High-performance computing is the use of parallel processing to efficiently, consistently, and quickly operate big software programmes. High-Performance Computing is a technique that makes use of a sizable amount of computing power to offer high-performance capabilities for resolving various issues in the fields of engineering, business, and research. HPC systems refer to all types of servers and micro-servers used for highly computational or data-intensive applications. High-performance computing systems are those that can do 1012 floating-point operations per second, or one teraflop, on a computer.

One of the main factors influencing the growth of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market is the ability of HPC solutions to swiftly and precisely process massive volumes of data. The increasing demand for high-efficiency computing across a range of industries, including financial, medical, research, exploration and study of the earth's crust, government, and defense, is one of the primary growth factors for the high-performance computing (HPC) market.

The rising need for high precision and quick data processing in various industries is one of the major drivers of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market. The market will also grow exponentially over the course of the anticipated period as a result of the growing popularity of cloud computing and the government-led digitization initiatives.

The usage of HPC in cloud computing is what is driving the worldwide high-performance computing (HPC) market. Utilizing cloud computing platforms has a number of benefits, including scalability, flexibility, and availability. Cloud HPC offers a number of benefits, including low maintenance costs, adaptability, and economies of scale.

Additionally, HPC in the cloud gives businesses that are new to high-end computing the chance to form a larger community, enabling them to profit from cheap operating expenditure (OPEX) and overcome the challenges of power and cooling. As a result, it is anticipated that the growing usage of HPC in the cloud would significantly influence the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market.

Key Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

On November 2020 , Intel collaborated with HPE, an American multinational enterprise information technology company, and Argonne, a science and engineering research national laboratory operated by UChicago Argonne for Department of Energy, US.

Mergers and Acquisitions

On July 2021 , Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform with Acquisition of Zerto, a Leader in Cloud Data Management and Protection.

Product Launches and Product Expansions

On April 2021 , NVIDIA launched first data center CPU, an Arm-based processor which delivers 10x the performance of current fastest servers on the most complex AI and HPC workloads.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, NEC Corporation, Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd, Fujistu Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Lenovo Group Ltd, Amazon Web Series, and NVIDIA Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market On the basis of Component, Deployment Type, Server Price Band, Application Area, and Geography.

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market, by Component

Solutions



Services

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market, by Deployment Type

On-Premises



Cloud

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market, by Server Price Band

USD 250 ,000–500,000 and Above

,000–500,000 and Above

USD 250 ,000–100,000 and Below

,000–100,000 and Below High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market, by Application Area

Government & Defense



Education & Research



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Media and Entertainment



Healthcare & Bioscience



Energy & Utilities



Gaming



Others

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

