High-performance Electric Motorcycle Market Size to Grow by 23.60 th units | Declining Prices of Li-ion Batteries to Drive Growth | Technavio

High-performance Electric Motorcycle Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Service:

Based on service, the street segment will lead the market growth during the forecast period.

On-road high-performance electric motorcycles that are street legal are considered under this segment.

The presence of several street-legal, high-performance electric motorcycles across the different regions will drive the growth of the street segment.

Segmentation by Geography:

Europe will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

The declining prices of Li-ion batteries will drive the high-performance electric motorcycle market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Germany , France , and Italy are the key countries for the high-performance electric motorcycle market in Europe .

Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions.

High-performance Electric Motorcycle Market: Major Vendors

The high-performance electric motorcycle market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including ARC Vehicle Ltd., Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd., Harley-Davidson Inc., Lightning Motors Corp., Sarolea Manx Ltd., Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, and Zero Motorcycles Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ARC Vehicle Ltd. - The company offers world's most advanced fully electric motorcycle of its kind, partnered with a fully integrated Human Machine Interface (HMI).

The company offers a full sport bike designed and packaged with a whopping 20kWh battery pack and motors capable of sub-200 hp.

The company offers technically advanced bikes with features such as slimming effect, triple load path, power pak, centered power axis, etc.

The company offers an Italian-styled naked sport bike with an upgraded power controller. It has precision braking and a clutchless design with incredible 400cc torque that allows this vehicle to move around with agility.

The company offers a premium, full-featured eBicycle with electric assistance up to 28 mph, designed for more convenient and fun commute.

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.56% Market growth 2021-2025 23.60 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.53 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Italy, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ARC Vehicle Ltd., Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd., Harley-Davidson Inc., Lightning Motors Corp., Sarolea Manx Ltd., Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, and Zero Motorcycles Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Motorcycle market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Street - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Street - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 18: Street - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Off-road - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Off-road - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 20: Off-road - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ARC Vehicle Ltd.

Exhibit 45: ARC Vehicle Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 46: ARC Vehicle Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 47: ARC Vehicle Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Bell Custom Cycles

Exhibit 48: Bell Custom Cycles - Overview



Exhibit 49: Bell Custom Cycles - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Bell Custom Cycles - Key offerings

10.5 Curtiss Motorcycle Co.

Exhibit 51: Curtiss Motorcycle Co. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Curtiss Motorcycle Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Curtiss Motorcycle Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Harley-Davidson Inc.

Exhibit 57: Harley-Davidson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Harley-Davidson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Harley-Davidson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Harley-Davidson Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Lightning Motors Corp.

10.9 Sarolea Manx Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Sarolea Manx Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Sarolea Manx Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Sarolea Manx Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 TACITA Srl

Exhibit 71: TACITA Srl - Overview



Exhibit 72: TACITA Srl - Product and service



Exhibit 73: TACITA Srl - Key offerings

10.12 Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Exhibit 74: Zero Motorcycles Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Zero Motorcycles Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Zero Motorcycles Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviation

