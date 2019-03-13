High-Performance Films: Asia-Pacific Markets

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

High-performance films are thin-gauge, mostly extruded or solution cast polymer sheets that are more expensive than traditional and conventional plastic films for using them in different end-use industries. These films are used primarily for their performance characteristics, but not their price with emphasis on the markets and products with the greatest potential for growth of these plastic films.



High-performance films are generally fabricated (or converted) in relatively small volumes (compared to commodity films). Much of their value is created after the film is extruded. The main focus of the report is on high-performance resins and their chemistries, including the following -

- Polyesters, primarily polyethylene terephthalate (PET). In this report, PET is interchangeable with "polyester."

- Polyolefin-based specialty film resins.

- Polyamides (nylons).

- Polycarbonates (PCs).

- Bioplastics, a newer group of plastics.

- Fluoropolymers.

- Acrylic films based on PMMA chemistry.

- Polyimides (PIs).

- Cyclic olefin copolymers (COCs).

- Polyethylene naphthalate (PEN).

- Liquid crystal polymers (LCPs).

- Polysulfones.

- Polyetherimides.



This report does not review basic polyolefins, such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), because they are true commodities used in commodity films applications such as grocery and garbage bags.This report also excludes other commodity resins like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polystyrene.



However, specialty polyolefin-based films are included. Specialty films include ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), ionomers, polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) and polymethyl pentene (PMP).



This report discusses fluoropolymer films, which includes the following -

- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

- Polyvinyl fluoride (PVF).

- Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP).

- Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE).

- Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF).

- Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA).

- Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE).

- Ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE).



This report studies the high-performance films market in Asia-Pacific with analysis of market trends supported with market data (both value and volume) from 2017 considered as the base year; 2018 and 2023 as the estimate years with projections of CAGR from 2018 to 2023.Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The report discusses technological and economic trends that affect the high-performance films market in Asia-Pacific.It also explains the major drivers, restraints and regional dynamics of the high-performance films market, current trends within the industry and presents growth forecasts for the period 2018-2023.



The market is segmented and forecasted for major countries in the region.



The report also discusses application segments such as packaging, electrical and electronics, automotive, photovoltaic and other applications such as release films and tapes, photographic and reprographic, hot stamping films, building and construction, signs and displays, optical, office products, business machines, aircraft and aerospace, industrial membranes, liquid crystal displays and textile and clothing.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major manufacturers operating in the Asia-Pacific region high-performance films market.



Report Includes:

- 26 tables

- An overview of the Asia-Pacific market for high-performance films within the plastics industry

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and other prominent economies within the APAC region

- Identification of trends affecting high-performance polymer films and their major end-use application markets

- Characterization and quantification of the market potential for high-performance films by material type, resin type, end use, application industry etc.

- Discussion of the ethical and regulatory issues, as well as patent analysis, publication analysis and research funding in this area

- Company profiles of the major players of the industry, including 3M, Reliance Industries Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Honeywell International, Inc. and Solvay SA



Summary

This report covers the markets and technologies of high-performance (HP) films in Asia-Pacific.BCC Research defines HP films as thin films that cost more than commodity films and are used in applications that require high strength, temperature resistance or some other superior attribute.



These films are most commonly used in packaging, but they also have significant use in other applications.The high-performance films market comprises several resin classes.



The largest are polyesters (almost exclusively PET films), polyolefin-based polymers such as EVOH and PVDC, polyamides (nylons), polycarbonates, fluoropolymers, acrylics and polyimides. The report also includes market volumes for several newer and growing HP films.



The main film resins and their primary applications are:

- Polyesters, the dominant high-performance films, are used in many application markets and accounts for most high-performance films in end uses such as release films and tapes, office products and hot stamping films. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) comprises almost all of the polyester films market and accounts for most packaging applications. Polyesters make up more than half of the total HP films market.

- Polyolefin-based films include EVOH, ionomers, PVDC, PVOH, EVA and PMP. Food packaging is the primary end use for these films.

- Polyamide (nylon) films find major applications in food packaging due to their strength and good barrier properties.

- Polycarbonate films, often thicker than films made of other materials, are primarily used in automotive instrument panels, electrical or electronics, signs or displays and building and construction markets.

- Bioplastic films, which are relatively new and still being developed, find most applications in packaging and the electrical and electronics market.

- Eight different fluoropolymer films exist, and all find at least some use as high-performance films. Four of them (PTFE, FEP, PVF and PVDF) account for most current usage and electrical and electronics, release films and tapes and industrial membranes are major markets.

- Acrylic films, made from PMMA-type resins, find most applications in the automotive and building and construction markets.

- Other high-performance films materials and markets include polyimides, cyclic olefin copolymers (COCs), polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), liquid crystal polymers (LCPs), polysulfones and polyetherimides. Other polymers with still developing markets include polyketones, benzo cyclobutene and polyacetal films. They have diverse applications, with packaging and electrical and electronic again being the most important.



