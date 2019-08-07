High Performance Glass Fiber Market, 2024: Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense, Pressure Vessels, Electronics, Sporting Goods, Civil Engineering, Automotive, Wind Energy, Marine Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Performance Glass Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the high performance glass fiber market looks attractive with opportunities in aerospace & defense, pressure vessels, electrical and electronics, sporting goods, civil engineering, automotive, wind energy, and marine industry. The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing aircraft deliveries.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the high performance glass fiber industry, includes penetration of low dielectric glass fiber in high performance PCB.

The report forecasts that S-glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its high tensile strength, tensile modulus, and high chemical & heat resistance compared to E/ECR glass fiber.

Within this market, aerospace and defense will remain the largest market by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in aircraft deliveries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.

North America will remain the largest region by value and volume due to growth in aircraft deliveries, increasing length of wind blades, and automotive production. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Some of the high performance glass fiber companies profiled in this report include AGY Holdings, Owens corning, 3B Fiberglass, Vetrotex, CPIC Fiberglass, and Nittobo and others.

Some of the features of High Performance Glass Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global high performance glass fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Pounds) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global high performance glass fiber market size by various applications such as end use industry, product type, and product form in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global high performance glass fiber market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of high performance glass fiber in the global high performance glass fiber market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of high performance glass fiber in the global high performance glass fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Aerospace and Defense

3.3.2: Wind Energy

3.3.3: Automotive

3.3.4: Pressure Vessel

3.3.5: Construction

3.3.6: Marine

3.3.7: Electrical and Electronics

3.3.8: Sporting Goods

3.3.9: Others

3.4: Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Product Type

3.5: Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Product Form

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Region

4.2: North American High Performance Glass Fiber Market

4.3: European High Performance Glass Fiber Market

4.4: ROW High Performance Glass Fiber Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Product Form

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: AGY Holdings

7.2: Owens Corning

7.3: 3B Fiber Glass Company

7.4: Vetrotex

7.5: Taishan Fiberglass Inc

7.6: Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)



