High Performance Is The Name Of The Game

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CapTech, a technology consulting firm which has partnered with some of the world's most successful companies in pioneering custom solutions that bridge the gap between business and technology, is pleased to announce the sponsorship of four PGA TOUR players and one Senior PGA TOUR player for the 2020 / 2021 season.

According to Sandy Williamson, Chairman and Co-Founder of CapTech and a 2019 inductee to the Greater Richmond Hall of Fame, "We are known for bringing high energy and curiosity to advance what's possible and using technology to drive innovations that best serve our clients. Golf has certainly been one of the sports to embrace technology advances – from golf club construction to golf simulators and wearable technology. We are thrilled to sponsor PGA TOUR players Brandt Snedeker, Harris English, Patton Kizzire, J.T. Poston as well as Senior PGA TOUR player Joe Durant."

CapTech was founded based on the principle that technology will drive the future and has earned the reputation with its clients as a trusted partner that delivers human-centered digital solutions. Whether a business process, IT service, client-facing solution, or a program governance strategy, CapTech mobilizes teams of sharp and adept professionals to facilitate success. As Williamson points out, "We ignite innovation while bringing expertise and objectivity to every undertaking. By listening closely to each client's needs, we deliver results that are as purposeful and powerful as the organizations we support. The PGA TOUR players we are sponsoring are always striving to better themselves and deliver powerful results; often using technology to bring out their best. We see this sponsorship as a perfect fit."

CapTech (https://captechconsulting.com) is a national technology consulting firm that collaborates with clients to design, develop, and manage technical and digital solutions that delight customers, as well as drive and meet strategic objectives. They have a passion for building lasting relationships and driving innovation and growth for their clients. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, CapTech has locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus (Ohio), Denver, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

