High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America|Driven by Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector |Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market growth is the increasing investments in the healthcare sector. Several private and government stakeholders are investing heavily in R and D activities in the healthcare sector. This is to launch products with innovative new technologies in the field of HPLC and to increase the potential of the healthcare industry. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies must comply with stringent guidelines implemented by regulations such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Thus, they are increasingly adopting HPLC to ensure the high quality of products before commercialization. Several companies are investing in HPLC products to meet the increased demand from end-users such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the healthcare sector. Such factors will drive market growth in the coming years.

Segmentation Analysis

The high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market report is segmented by Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Accessories) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

The high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market share growth in the instruments segment will be significant for revenue generation. These instruments are used for various applications, including water purification, analysis of traceable components of samples, ion-exchange chromatography of proteins, and high-pH anion-exchange chromatography of carbohydrates and oligosaccharides. The increase in product offerings in the instruments segment has led to the growth of the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market.

Some Companies Mentioned

The high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D to compete in the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc.



Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.



Danaher Corp.



General Electric Co.



Gilson Inc.



Hamilton Bonaduz AG



Hitachi High Tech Corp.



IDEX Corp.



JASCO



Merck KGaA



Orochem Technologies Inc.



PerkinElmer Inc.



Restek Corp.



Shimadzu Corp.



SHOWA DENKO K.K.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Tosoh Corp.



Trajan Scientific Australia Pty Ltd.



Waters Corp.



YMC Co. Ltd.

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.16 Performing market contribution North America at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., General Electric Co., Gilson Inc., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hitachi High Tech Corp., IDEX Corp., JASCO, Merck KGaA, Orochem Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Restek Corp., Shimadzu Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., Trajan Scientific Australia Pty Ltd., Waters Corp., and YMC Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.5 Danaher Corp.

10.6 General Electric Co.

10.7 Hitachi High Tech Corp.

10.8 IDEX Corp.

10.9 Merck KGaA

10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

10.11 Shimadzu Corp.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

