High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Size Worth $2.41 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high performance message infrastructure market size is estimated to reach over USD 2.41 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2028. The increase in the adoption of IoT platforms is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the development of enhanced IT infrastructure is driving the demand for high-performance message infrastructure platforms and services.

Key Insights & Findings:

The In terms of components, the software segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. This can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of message-oriented hardware and middleware infrastructures among enterprises. In addition, the services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period

In terms of industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. As customers are going digital, banks and financial organizations are under constant pressure to offer better services and enhance their experience. This has increased the demand for advanced IT infrastructure and services to expedite the transformation process. Meanwhile, the transportation and logistics segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 21% over the forecast period

North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue leading over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a large number of market players in the region. Moreover, the region is also the largest producer of automation equipment and home to technological adopters as well as innovators

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing cloud infrastructure spending by large as well as small & medium enterprises in the region. For instance, the cloud infrastructure spending of China grew by 66% from 2019 to 2020, recording USD 19 billion

Read 100 page market research report, "High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software And Services), By Industry Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The outbreak of COVID-19 and its unsettling influence has significantly impacted a majority of industries. However, it has also provided new opportunities for cloud-based solutions and infrastructures. Many organizations have adopted the work-from-home approach during the pandemic, which has increased the demand for platform integration services. This, in turn, has accelerated the adoption of high-performance message infrastructure to ease communication between business logic codes.

High-performance message infrastructure is a technology that provides a single shared messaging provision for a safe, easy, enhanced, and efficient integration of applications and services on numerous platforms. Moreover, even in fluctuating connectivity circumstances, a high-performance message infrastructure allows users to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the systems and avoid information loss.

The market has also benefitted from the high adoption of hybrid solutions and integration platforms, which, in turn, is contributing to the increasing investments in online high-performance message infrastructure components. The adoption of cloud solutions and services has already become a norm for a majority of businesses, and the trend is expected to witness growth over the coming years. For instance, according to Cloud Computing Statistics by Cloudwards, approximately 48% of businesses store their essential enterprise data on the cloud and nearly 94% of enterprises leverage cloud services for their business. The study also projects that by 2025, more than 100 zettabytes of data would be kept on the cloud.

Grand View Research has segmented the global high-performance message infrastructure market based on component, industry vertical, and region:

High Performance Message Infrastructure Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Software



Services

High Performance Message Infrastructure Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

BFSI



IT & Telecom



Government



Retail



Energy & Utilities



Transportation & Logistics



Others

High Performance Message Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the High Performance Message Infrastructure Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Confinity Solutions GmbH

IBM Corporation

MuleSoft LLC, a Salesforce company

Oracle

Red Hat, Inc.

SAP SE

Solace

TIBCO Software Inc.

TWILIO INC.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.