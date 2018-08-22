High Performance Plastics (HPP) Market in Automotive and Aerospace Industries, Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, August 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ever-increasing Need for Lightweighting, Along with Engine Downsizing and Vehicle Electrification Trends is Likely to Drive the Demand for HPPs







This research study analyses the penetration of High Performance Plastics (HPPs) in automotive and aerospace applications across the globe. This global deliverable covers 4 key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia-pacific (APAC), and rest of the World (ROW) markets and regional analysis is presented at the segment level in order to illustrate the regional dynamics and opportunities for high performance plastics across applications.







The study also provides a detailed applications analysis wherein the emerging applications and existing applications for each type of high performance plastic in automotive and aerospace have been discussed extensively.The levels of penetration of plastics and composites have also been analysed.







The study analyses the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the average prices of products in the marketplace.It also provides a 7 year forecast based on the expected CAGR at which the respective application segments are likely to grow.







The study bases the forecast on various drivers and restraints along with regional, product, and technology trends in the marketplace.In addition to this, the market also analyses the key market participants and the key competitive factors that are critical for participants to gain a strong foothold in the market.







In order to assess the current size of the high performance plastics market and to evaluate its future potential, key growth opportunities and restraining factors are taken into consideration. Price variations and factors impacting the prices of high performance plastics across automotive and aerospace applications have been analysed in the study.







The research service is primarily segmented into HPP in the automotive industry and HPP in the aerospace industry.







The various high performance plastics are discussed as subsegments under each of these segments. The key subsegments discussed include polyketones that consist of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Polyetherketoneketone (PEKK), and others that comprises Polyetherketone (PEK), Polyetherketoneetherketoneketone (PEKEKK); Poly-phenylene Sulphide (PPS); Polypthalamide (PPA); sulphone polymers that consists of Polysulfone (PSU), Polyether Sulfone (PESU), Polyphenyl Sulfone (PPSU); and thermoplastic polyimides that consist of Polyimides (PI), Polyetherimide (PEI) and Polyamide-imide (PAI).







Key Issues Addressed



• Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?



• What are the key market segments and how is each segments positioned to grow?



• What are the key applications for the HPP in the automotive and aerospace industries?



• Which are the key market participants in each HPP segment? Is the market fragmented or consolidated?



• What are the key regions for growth in the HPP market?







