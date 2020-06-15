High Point Jewelry Announces Exciting Father's Day Gift Specials

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Jewelry (www.highpointjewelry.com), the nation's premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced exciting new specials for Father's Day, with prices starting at just $40.

High Point Jewelry is the nation's first and leading "cannabis-inspired" jewelry company, and offers customers a unique selection of beautiful artisan-crafted pieces in every price range and style - from bashful to bold.

The company's Father's Day Specials are on a beautifully designed Sativa Leaf, which can be worn as a lapel pin or a tie tack. This unique piece of jewelry is available in handsome sterling silver and high quality 14k gold.

Glenn Murray, Chief Designer at High Point Jewelry, said that the leaf pin is perfect for the person that wants something distinctive, functional, and interesting.

"This is a piece of jewelry that most people don't already own, and once they have one, it becomes indispensable," Murray said. "Plus, the fact that it can be used as a pin or to keep a tie in place adds wonderful versatility."

This multifunctional piece measures 20mm high (about three-quarters of an inch) and is crafted to uncompromising standards from select .925 sterling silver or beautiful 14k yellow gold.

The Father's Day Sale, which ends Sunday, offers discounts up to 20% off regular prices. The company is also offering Rush Shipping for last-minute shoppers.

High Point Jewelry's Father's Day Specials can be found on the company's website, at: highpointjewelry.com/collections/fathers-day-special

For information on High Point Jewelry, call: 480-629-4951, or visit: www.HighPointJewelry.com.

ABOUT US:

High Point Jewelry is the world's premier artisan-designed cannabis-inspired jewelry company.

The jewelry collection has been featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest with 2 Chainz, ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News, and Forbes. Company executives were named "America's Finest Entrepreneurs" and on the list of "Power Women of Cannabis."

