High Point Jewelry Now Offers Engagement and Wedding Rings Featuring Gold Cannabis or Hemp Leaves

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Jewelry (www.highpointjewelry.com), the nation's premier line of luxury cannabis and hemp-inspired jewelry, now offers engagement and wedding rings. These beautiful rings feature stunning embossed gold cannabis or hemp leaves.

These unique rings are offered as mountings, meaning they come without a diamond. If you would like to include a diamond on your ring, you can take advantage of the company's exclusive Diamond Buying Service.

High Point Jewelry's Diamond Buying Service

High Point Jewelry is run by Glenn Murray, a master-jeweler and gemologist with over 35-years experience working with some of the biggest diamond and gemstone cutters and manufacturers in the world. Glenn understands the intricate, complicated network of the diamond industry better than almost anyone.

If you would like High Point Jewelry to obtain a diamond for your ring, Glenn will be your guide. Tell him what type of diamond you would like (size, shape, quality) and he will personally source the perfect stone for you.

Glenn is able to obtain the best diamond for your budget because he uses his considerable worldwide network to bypass distributors and retailers. The result: you'll get the largest, nicest diamond for your budget.

Now you can get a gorgeous diamond that will exceed expectations – without breaking the bank.

Note: The Diamond Buying Service is reserved exclusively for customers who have purchased a ring mounting from High Point Jewelry.

High Point Jewelry is the world's premier artisan-designed cannabis and hemp-inspired jewelry company. The company is well known for its high quality designs. From high-end necklaces, pendants and earrings adorned with diamonds and gems, to its affordable line of sterling silver, to leather and gemstone beaded bracelets, they have something for every taste and budget.

High Point is also the original designer of the famous "Molecule" collection of THC and CBD jewelry.

For more information, visit: www.highpointjewelry.com.

