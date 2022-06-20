High-Precision Manufacturing Equipment Offered in June 29 Online Auction by Tiger Group and Southern Fabricating Machinery

Manufacturers and buyers working in the aerospace, defense, oil and gas and automotive industries can acquire mills, lathes, grinders, CNC turning centers and other remaining assets from closed aerospace plant in Fairfield, N.J.; bidding begins June 22

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A June 29 online auction by Tiger Group and partner Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales features machining centers, honing machines, turret lathes, CNC turning centers and other high-utility manufacturing assets that remain from a closed precision machining plant in Fairfield.

With brands such as Makino, Takumi, S&T Dynamics, Mori Seiki, Haas and Sunnen, the equipment is surplus to the ongoing operations of a manufacturer of metal components and assemblies for the aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and industrial sectors.

Multiple S&T Dynamics Vertical Turret Lathes are among the remaining assets up for bid in the June 29 online auction of manufacturing equipment from a closed Fairfield, NJ precision machining plant. Other assets available in the Tiger Group - Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales auction include this Sunnen vertical honing machine.

The timed, online auction of assets from the 56,000-square-foot plant closes on Wednesday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT). Bidding opens June 22nd at SoldTiger.com.

"The quality of this remaining equipment make this a noteworthy opportunity for buyers—particularly at a time when the cost of brand-new equipment, in terms of both money and delivery delays, is extraordinarily high," noted Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "By purchasing high-quality CNC machining equipment in our online auction, machining and fabricating companies can efficiently position themselves for higher-production capacity and growth."

The auction features a wide array of CNC mills, CNC turning centers, machining cells, vertical lathes, honing machines, turret lathes, machining centers, as well as select shop and office equipment is available.

Highlights of the online auction include:

Makino A66 and A55 CNC horizontal machining centers

Takumi V-22N CNC vertical machining centers

Multiple S & T Dynamics Vertical Turret Lathes

Makino A-88E and A-81 machining centers

Sunnen SV-2460 vertical honing machine

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/major-aerospace-manufacturer/

