High-pressure Valves Market | Insights on Emerging Trends, Opportunities, and New Product Launches | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The high-pressure valves market value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as protecting assets deployed in high-pressure environment and safety and reliability ensured by high-pressure valves in industrial operations will drive the growth of the High-pressure Valves Market during 2021-2025. However, competitive pricing strategy adopted by regional vendors might hamper the market growth.

The regulations governing emission control will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the volatility in raw material pricing is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The high-pressure valves market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Graco Inc., Nordson Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, The Weir Group Plc, Trane Technologies Plc, and Valvulas Metalurgica Zaes SL.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the high-pressure valves market is classified into quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, and control valves. The market growth in the quarter-turn valves segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Quarter-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Multi-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Control valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mining industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Danfoss AS

Emerson Electric Co.

Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd.

Graco Inc.

Nordson Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Weir Group Plc

Trane Technologies Plc

Valvulas Metalurgica Zaes SL

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

