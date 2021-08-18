High Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases, Increase in Use of Titanium in Dental Implants to Spell Growth for Global Dental Implants Market, Finds TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental implants are metal frameworks that are surgically implanted into the jawbone to substitute missing teeth or tooth. They enable dentists to implant new teeth/teeth onto them once they are in situ. A dental implant has been most commonly been used to replace a missing tooth or teeth due to periodontal disease, accident, or other causes.

Periodontal disease affects a huge number of people across the world. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), periodontal disease is estimated to affect 47.2% of the overall U.S. population older than 30 years of age. As a result of the rise in periodontal disorders throughout the world, the global dental implants market is anticipated to expand in the foreseeable future.

The global dental implants market was valued at US$ 4.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=224

Key Findings of Market Report

Rise in Incidences of Dental Problems Worldwide to Trigger Demand for Dental Implants

Despite significant advancements made in the global oral health sector, dental issues continue to affect a number of regions across the world. In most developed nations, dental caries is still a serious oral health problem, impacting many students and a large percentage of adults.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) research in 2016, cavities and dental plaques affect around 60 to 80% of school going children and almost 100% of adults throughout the world, causing considerable discomfort and pain. Aside from changing lifestyle, the global dental implants market is also driven by a range of periodontal diseases, dental cavities, and rising ageing populace.

As per the WHO, the global senior population will rise rapidly in developed nations such as Japan, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and Italy from approximately 524 million in 2010 to 2 billion by 2050. In the near future, the global dental implants market is expected to grow as incidences of dental caries rise.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Dental Implants Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=224

Dental Implants More Popular than Traditional Dental Procedures

Dental implants are prosthetic tooth roots made from materials such as zirconium or titanium, and are placed into the jaw. By avoiding bone loss or atrophy, these implants not only enable tooth replacement for practical or aesthetic reasons, but also help to maintain the jaw structure. Unlike traditional dentures or fixed bridges, they do not necessitate the grinding down of intact surrounding teeth. These implants are long lasting and give a natural look.

People are now choosing dental implants over traditional dentures, bridges, and crowns as a treatment choice. Bridges or false teeth are worn by many individuals across the world, but dental implants are a relatively new technique. In the near future, however, these procedures are expected to gain popularity quickly.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, ask for custom research here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=224

Dental Implants Market: Growth Drivers

Titanium is found in most of implanted dental devices. Titanium implants have a strong resistance to fracture and biocompatible with bone structure.

Many people throughout the world continue to suffer from dental issues, despite the fact that oral health has improved dramatically. In most developed nations, dental caries affects around 60% to 90% of students and a huge majority of adults.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Dental Implants Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=224<ype=S

Dental Implants Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Osstem Implant, CO., Ltd.

AVINENT Implant System, S.L.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Straumann Holding AG

3M Health Care

Dental Implants Market: Segmentation

Product

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market: Growing prevalence of dental diseases and other periodontal disorders, rising demand for dental care facilities and dental surgical methods, and increasing number of dental care workers using technologically advanced equipment are some of the key factors fueling the growth of the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market.

Dental 3D Printing Market: The dental 3D printing market is projected to advance at a robust CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period. New resins for dental manufacturing and engineering are inundating the market landscape. Companies are introducing proprietary materials such as reformulated Draft Resins that enable users to print up to four times faster than currently available resins.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-implants-market.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research