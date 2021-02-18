High Prevalence of Renal Diseases to Drive Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urinary tract infection (UTI) is considered one of the most common health problems in people. High prevalence of the disease is expected to foster development of the global urinary tract infection treatment market over the forecast period, from 2019 to2027. This infection is found mostly in women than men. Women are face conditions like pregnancy, menopause, and issues like side effects of birth control measures. Despite being a common problem, many are hesitant to consult doctors for correct diagnosis. This factor is likely to affect the expansion of the global urinary tract infection treatment market in the near future.

Existing research and development activities hint at the presence of multidrug-resistant, gram-negative bacteria in hospitalized patients suffering from cUTI (complicated urinary tract infection). Market stakeholders are making use of logistic regression model to examine the symptoms of patients suffering from the complicated form of this infection. Proper diagnosis with healthcare experts along with implementation of antibiotic stewardship policies for treatment of this infection is required to lessen such cases. These factors are estimated to propel growth of the global urinary tract infection treatment market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Based on the growing awareness about the infection and its high prevalence, the global urinary tract infection treatment market is anticipated to clock a growth rate of ~3% CAGR over the forecast tenure, from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Study

High Prevalence of Renal Diseases to Increase Cases of UTI

Patients suffering from renal diseases usually experience long stays at hospitals. Hence, they are at more risk of being exposed to this infection. During hospital stays, these patients often experience use of non-sanitized urinary catheters and the manipulations done during the treatment process. These factors raise the incidences of urinary tract infections. Providers of healthcare services need to offer broadened and effective monitoring measures to patients even after discharge from hospital. This factor is expected to work in favor of the global urinary tract infection treatment market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027. Market players are making efforts to create increased awareness in patients to avoid unnecessary catheterization in patients and carefully use catheters.

In addition, healthcare providers are experiencing rising incidences of community-acquired urinary tract infection, which is caused by Escherichia coli or E. Coli. This condition is caused by antibiotic resistance in patients, which gives rise to the need for improved antibiotic medication. Riding on the back of these factors, the global urinary tract infection treatment market is likely to observe growth in the near future.

Development of Women-centric Smartphone Apps to Work in Favor of the Market

Stakeholders in the global urinary tract infection treatment market are coming up with new smartphone apps that are designed for women. Several pharmacies and doctors are creating these apps. With the growing influence of digitization in the healthcare sector, several stakeholders are able to do away with the problem of long-queue appointments for practitioners. Utilizing such apps, doctors can now diagnose and prescribe correct medicines. Advent of digitization in the healthcare sector is likely to spell growth for the global urinary tract infection treatment market in the near future.

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market: Key Driving Factors

Development of antibiotic resistance in patients during the treatment of urinary tract infection is one of the leading challenges for the market stakeholders. As such, development of much improved antibiotics to counter the issue of antibiotic resistance is likely to foster market growth.

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a chronic disease and it is associated with kidneys, urethra, and bladder. High consumption and over-dependence of antibiotics are estimated to cause antibiotics resistance in most of UTI causing pathogens, thereby increasing the incidences of UTI.

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research:

