High Profile $7 Million Los Angeles Real Estate Deal Funded By Carlyle Capital

The unique site is a promontory lot in the heart of Bel Air, California with panoramic views from Downtown LA down to the Pacific Ocean, and has not been on the market for over 40 years. In fact, the home has some celebrity history being previously owned by a family member of Fleetwood Mac.

The team plans to construct a new 14,000 square foot state of the art estate on the lot with ultimate privacy and are expected to sell the property north of $30 million USD once complete. The Bravo TV team plans on featuring the process of the development on the new season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles in the upcoming year.

Throughout their 18-year history, Carlyle Capital has funded hundreds of millions of dollars in loans through a variety of real estate transactions. They are looking forward to this particular development with such a prolific expert developer.

Carlyle Capital is open to partnering with other seasoned developers for similar opportunities - building the dream is what Carlyle Capital is all about.

Carlyle Capital is an asset-based private lender and asset management company in the business of deploying capital. Owner Mark Atalla and his team offer debt financing to acquire, refinance, restructure, and develop real estate holdings. By utilizing their own capital, as well as having extensive strategic partners, Carlyle Capital is able to competitively fund deals of any magnitude.

Courtney Herman – Director of PR & Marketing

Phone #: 949-386-2632 | Email: Courtney.h@carlylecap.com

SOURCE Carlyle Capital

Related Links

http://www.carlylecapitalinc.com

