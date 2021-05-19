High QA™and Verisurf® Announce Integration Partnership

HAZLET, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High QA, a provider of quality management software solutions that enable manufacturing companies to efficiently create, manage and monitor all quality requirements across manufactured parts, today announced a new integration partnership with Verisurf Software to streamline shopfloor quality inspection workflows.

The integrated solution automates the measurement, inspection and reporting process providing real-time comparisons of finished parts to 3D CAD models, annotated PDFs and 2D drawings. The High QA flagship product, Inspection Manager, allows for the automatic ballooning of drawings and creation of bill of characteristics in minutes, while CAD-based Verisurf 3D measurement and inspection software, provides measurement data collection and analysis, with support for virtually all CAD file formats and all new and legacy CMMs, including portable arms, trackers, scanners, and fixed CNC CMMs.

"Quality assurance is more important than ever," said Sam Golan, Founder & CEO of High QA, "This integration partnership with Verisurf further ensures a streamlined workflow for manufacturers. The more steps in the process you can automate, the less human error that is likely to occur."

"At Verisurf our focus is on practical measurement and inspection solutions that support the manufacturing enterprise; this requires our software to be open and compatible with ever evolving metrology tools and processes," said Ernie Husted, President and CEO of Verisurf Software, "Verisurf and High QA share in a common goal to provide customers with measurement and inspection solutions that are flexible, easy to learn, and easy to use."

Look for an introductory webinar showcasing the High QA/Verisurf integration to be held in June. To receive updates about the seminar send us an email with "High QA Verisurf" in the subject line to [email protected].

About High QA

High QA is a leading provider of integrated quality management software solutions (QMS) for any size company in all major manufacturing industries. Inspection Manager™, built on the High QA 360™ platform, optimizes and automates the entire quality process creating a seamless partnership and collaboration with supply chains. It provides quality insights above and beyond pass/fail, eliminates human interpretation errors and reduces quality control bottlenecks. This ensures products meet specifications, are delivered on time and comply with applicable standards. With extensive industry experience, High QA keeps its customers and partners at the forefront of Quality 4.0 and manufacturing technology.

About Verisurf

Verisurf Software, Inc. is a measurement solutions company committed to delivering advanced surface analysis, quality inspection, tool building, assembly guidance, and reverse engineering. Verisurf products and processes are vital to maintaining a digital thread between design, engineering, manufacturing, and finished part validation. Based on a powerful CAD platform, Verisurf is committed to digital Model-Based Definition (MBD), open standards, and interoperability with all coordinate measuring machines and native CAD file formats. Verisurf solutions help manufacturers produce higher quality products in less time. For more information about Verisurf, visit www.verisurf.com or call 714-970-1683.

